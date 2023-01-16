Vehicle title loans can come in handy when you need cash right away, but have seemingly run out of options. All you need is a car you own outright and loan repayment ability. Plus, you don’t have to leave home to get the ball rolling.

Here’s what you need to know about applying for car title loans online.

What is a Car Title Loan?

These loans typically have terms of 30 days or less. They usually require you to have a vehicle registered in your name with an unencumbered title, and proof you have the means to make loan payments.

You’ll have to put your vehicle’s title up for collateral, which could be a car, truck, boat, or a motorcycle — depending on the lender. Note that because its title secures the loan, the vehicle could be lost to seizure if you fail to make payments. So, you need to be certain about your repayment ability before pursuing a title loan.

On the other hand approval rates are high because the loans are secured. Personal bank loans are unsecured, and are harder to get. Title loans are also an alternative to payday loans, which tend to carry higher interest rates and must be repaid the very next pay day.

How Much Can I Borrow?

That varies among companies and depends in part on state regulations. The amount you can borrow largely depends on two things: your income and your vehicle’s value. The latter is based on the auto’s make, model, age, mileage, and overall condition. Style, trim level, and modifications will also be considered.

Title loans online call for you to submit, with your application, recent photos of the vehicle from all angles, taken in natural sunlight. You’ll also need to include shots of the odometer reading and the vehicle’s identification number.

Generally, though, you can expect to be offered somewhere between 25% and half of your vehicle’s value. Most loans average around $1,000, although they can range between $100 and $10,000 or more.

How much you can get will not, however, depend on your credit scores. While a title company might pull your credit, it won’t focus on it. It has the title to your vehicle as security, so it’s not too worried about risk.

As terms of income, it likely comes as no surprise that the higher it is, the more you may be able to borrow. You’ll have to submit proof, though. Pay stubs or bank statements will suffice if you have a job. Demonstrable alternative income sources such as Social Security, a rental property, Worker’s Compensation, a legal settlement, a pension, or self-employment and the like are also acceptable.

What Else is Required?

Most title companies will require you to be at least 18 years of age, have a government-issued photo ID, and be able to show proof of residence (lease agreement, utility bill, etc.). Some lenders also require you to have vehicle insurance, in addition to personal and/or professional references.

What is the Loan Process Like?

Once you gather the required materials and apply online, you’ll likely get a response that day. You can then have loan funds in hand the same day, or by the very next day once you’re approved. Most lenders will have a variety of ways in which you can get your cash: from a MoneyGram location, direct deposit or an overnight check.

Applying for a car title loan online is easy, as is the funding process. If you’re sure you can make payments, such a loan can get you out of tough spot.