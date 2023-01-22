Carlos Moreno and His Innovative Ideas as a Researcher and Skillful Professor

Our skill set and learning help us perform successfully on the job, ultimately adding value to our futures. Thorough study, research, and experience generate income, expand a country’s worth, and improve a nation’s socioeconomic and political status. Quality research and subsequent patent rights contribute to a nation’s wealth and have a favorable rippling impact on the economy.

Regarding researchers, competent scholars and scientists are curious, intelligent, informed, and dedicated to their work while having sound knowledge and expertise in performing and completing research assignments. One such researcher is Carlos Moreno, an associate professor at the IAE Paris Business School - University Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne in France, and the co-founder and scientific director of the ETI Chair “Entrepreneurship, Territory, and Innovation.”

Early Life of Carlos Moreno

Carlos Moreno was born in 1959 in Tunja, Colombia. He arrived in France as a young political refugee at 20. He is now a researcher, professor, and scientific advisor of national and international figures of the highest level. He promoted concepts such as the 30-minute region and 15-minute city. He rose to prominence as a scientist due to his pioneering work, inventive thinking, and unique approach to urban development initiatives.

Moreno obtained French nationality in 1986 and established his career and personal life, intending to repay France for its generosity in accepting him. He became a university professor, a specialist in emerging technologies, and an international pioneer in cities and urban territories. He was appointed a Knight of the French Legion of Honor for his contributions to the scientific field while participating in the Ministry of Defense’s Easter promotion in 2010. After developing robotic breakthroughs in his mixed research unit at the CNRS, he focused on critical applications in the nuclear and military sectors.

Moreno’s Career in ROBOTICS and Artificial Intelligence

Carlos Moreno became aware of two things as a result of his work in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence: first, systems must be conceived in terms of complexity, which means that an entity can only be understood in the context of its environment and must be studied in the framework of its relationships and its dependence on other factors; and second, that this complexity can be applied in the real world to create value through innovative services and uses.

In 1983, Moreno began working as a researcher and professor at the IUT de Cachan of the University of Paris Sud in the informatics and robotics laboratory (LIMRO). He trained and worked with robotics pioneers on the subject that examines the adaptive interface between robots and their environment and draws on mechanics, computer science, electronics, and mathematics. Determined to convey scientific advances to society, Moreno helped to establish one of France’s earliest technology institutes in the Paris region. It was named as Centre d'Etudes et de Recherches en Mécanique et d'Automatisme, CERMA, in Cachan. He joined the technical secretariat of one of the first European EUREKA - FAMOS scientific, technological, and industrial cooperation programs, concentrating on complicated manufacturing processes.

Moreno’s Prominent Achievements

Moreno was appointed the Knight of the Legion of Honor by the French Republic in April 2010 at a Maison de la Recherche ceremony. Jean Jacques Gagnepain, then-president of the Academy of Technologies, awarded him the honor.

In 2019, he was awarded the Academy of Architecture’s Prospective Medal 2019. In 2021, he earned the Henrik Frode Obel Foundation’s (Denmark) OBEL AWARD 2021 in Paris and Leadership Award, Smart City Expo World Congress.

In 2022, he was awarded the European Congress of Local Governments Award (in Poland), the FIABCI Global Pioneers Awards for Building Better Lives, and the Spanish International Award for Innovation in Sustainable Mobility.

The World Resources Institute, WRI, located in Washington, D.C., has chosen the 15-Minute city as one of five candidates for the Ross Center 2022 Award for Cities.

Innovative Researcher, Professor and Entrepreneur Moreno

Moreno implements the notion of “thinking outside the box.” He does not just accept things as they are but projects them into new ideas. He is most recognized today for his thoughts, initiatives, and applications centered on the smart, sustainable, and inclusive city, the 15-minute city. The entrepreneur, Moreno, is a versatile, enthusiastic, and creative teacher-researcher. Researchers and entrepreneurs like him are needed by every country in order to become recognizable in the world. People cannot just sit around and hope for the best. When they strive to complete tasks with devotion, they will see their objectives completed.