Copper Peptides for Skin, Hair and Nail Health

Peptides are naturally occurring short-chains of amino acids that bind together to make proteins and offer a wide variety of benefits. There has even been some hype on how peptides work as anti-aging elements towards polishing, moisturizing, and healing skin, but why exactly is it a core component of skin care products? Could it be the reason for the hefty price on such products? According to well-respected dermatologists Dr. W. Bowe and Dr. D. M. Robinson the answer is, basically, yes.

We’ve broken down how peptides work, and why they matter to skin and body health. Since peptides are short chains of amino acids, and proteins are long chains, certain peptides can come together to form collagen, various fibers, and particular proteins. These proteins are then used to keep skin from wrinkling, nails from cracking, and hair from drying out.

Peptides For Skin Care

Elastin fiber is just one of the many types of fiber formed within peptides, and contributes to the skin’s tightness and flexibility. Peptides play a key role in determining skin’s overall appearance, as well as in the development as the body’s own organic messenger. Without peptides, says Robinson, our bodies can’t function.

Experts, including Dr. Robinson, say that we lose about 1% of our collagen every year, after age 30. Though the body detects this, it doesn’t automatically send over peptides. Dr. Bowe says that these peptides are used as signals to tell the body it needs healing, causing the mechanism to produce more collagen wherever necessary.

For example, as a knee injury recovers, peptides will reveal and tell the body to concentrate healing activities in that area. When the skin ages early, peptides will suggest the skin to increase the development of collagen or hyaluronic acid, which raises the skin and retains a protective barrier. Even Medical News Today claims that peptides have shown to slow down the aging process and improve wound healing.

Copper Peptides For The Skin

Copper peptide is definitely one of the ingredients in skin care products that is being excessively hyped. This all begins with the understanding that copper assembles the building blocks for skin, which makes copper peptide a necessary component in skin care products.

With a long history of use in skin care products and an amazing reputation for its safety, small copper peptides are known for tissue repair and remodeling, anti-inflammatory effects, anti-antioxidants, and DNA repair properties. These copper peptides are attracting lots of attention for their powerful ability to adjust genes, and can be easily incorporated via various mediums and applied as skin creams, copper peptide serums, and more.

GHK-Cu is one of these copper peptides, and it just so happens that it is the most commonly studied one too.

GHK-Cu Peptide

GHK-Cu is a copper peptide (tripeptide Glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine), a naturally occurring, small, copper-binding peptide complex that can be found in human plasma, urine, and saliva. According to a study in 2018, GHK-Cu was originally discovered and studied in 1973, and it’s been shown to possess an abundance of health benefits, some of which include improved wound healing, and elevated the generation of growth factors and antioxidant enzyme activity.

This copper peptide has also been shown to stimulate collagen and elastin synthesis, stimulate hair growth, reduce scarring, and improve the reconstruction of stomach and skin linings.

To further emphasize the significance of GHK-Cu peptide, research has also stated that this particular peptide has anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Another study released in 2018 tells us that GHK protects the skin from UV radiation. However GHK-Cu declines with age, peaking at 200 ng/ml at the age of 20 and declining to 80 ng/ml by age 60.

Buffet Copper Peptides

A “Buffet” is a serum concocted with multiple peptides, amino acids, and hyaluronic acid. This mixture combines a wide variety of well-researched ingredients to target various forms of aging, simultaneously. As if this concoction wasn’t good enough, scientists combined Buffet with 1% copper peptides and found remarkable results, with anti-aging effects and hydration for all skin types without the fragrance or greasy feel.

GHK-Cu (Copper) peptide



Do Copper Peptides Work?

There are many studies showing copper peptide’s drastic positive effects. Interestingly enough, there is also research saying that copper may be toxic to the skin. However, that work is all about pure copper in the body, and not about adding it to the skin as a peptide. The negative effects are about what happens when the copper is out of balance, and usually means that there is too much copper in the body. This is the danger of dwelling too much into a single component – there’s just so much more to skin care. It’s complex.

It’s also important to note that this GHK Cu peptide is still under research and is not intended for human consumption, despite initial research findings.

The bottom line is that copper peptides carry the ability to fix many problems of the skin. But, as with all anti-aging ingredients, the best approach is to combine products such as hydrating agents with copper peptide serum and other peptides. These contain a mixture of valuable ingredients such as amino acids and skin restoration elements to significantly improve both the skin’s health and its appearance.

NOTE: The information found on this website and within this article is intended for educational or informational purposes only. Some or all of the content in these articles are not substantiated by a medical professional and may be based on the opinions of the writer who may not be a medical or accredited professional. Not intended for personal or human use. Please review our Terms and Conditions before purchasing.

Dr. Marinov (MD, Ph.D.) is a researcher and chief assistant professor in Preventative Medicine & Public Health. Prior to his professorship, Dr. Marinov practiced preventative, evidence-based medicine with an emphasis on Nutrition and Dietetics. He is widely published in international peer-reviewed scientific journals and specializes in peptide therapy research.