CreditDash Introduces the First Credit Repair Automated Platform

Most Americans who struggle with their credit scores do not know where to begin when it comes to disputes. That is where credit repair companies such as CreditDash, previously known as Disputedoc, come in very handy. But CEO Ronnie Cropper had an inventive idea in mind when he decided to help people fix their credit scores. The company offers the first-ever credit repair automated platform, which allows users to submit disputes using easy steps online.

The first step is to get invited to join CreditDash. The platform's artificial intelligence will then scan the credit report for inaccuracies to correct the credit standing. The third step involves personalized offers. The AI will help users match the clients' goals that are suited for them. After that, the company monitors the progress and helps the client stay on track. The end result would be a sanitized past credit messes and established new credit and credit goals.

The CreditDash AI will help identify clients' credit goals, provide credit monitoring services, personalize credit offers, credit reports and accuracy scans, and generate and send accuracy opportunities. Finally, the company wants to make sure that its clients remain able to make sound decisions involving their money through credit education. By going through this process, people become more cautious, responsible, and focused on securing a financially stable future.

"For years, Americans' middle-lower class have suffered from higher interest rates. We provide a solution to help consumers understand their credit and improve their creditworthiness. The CreditDash solution is affordable and easy to use. Our platform assists credit repair companies with the ability to assist consumers in utilizing our automated software and white label product," Ronnie shared.

Ronnie is confident that the CreditDash platform will be the future of credit standing disputes as it is more stress-free, cheaper, and faster compared to in-person meetings and discussions. He purposely ventured into Fintech to help people have a fair fighting chance when they attempt to repair their credit scores. The focus is now on creating a mobile application to make the process a lot easier. A white-label solution is also in order to help businesses provide their customers with an option to improve their credit scores.

"I want to help others understand the difficulties with credit challenges that many consumers face. It was important to me that others understand their credit, improve their creditworthiness and ultimately be able to improve their quality of life." Ronnie added.

Originally, Ronnie's interests included playing basketball at the collegiate level. He never finished school and believes that society does not like to give a lot of opportunities to someone without a college education, so he decided to pursue entrepreneurship.

When Ronnie is not busy, he enjoys working out at the gym and utilizing every opportunity to help and empower others. For him, success should also reflect the state of the overall well-being of each person. Hence, he has also developed a mobile fitness app to cater to the health and wellness needs of busy entrepreneurs and tall individuals like himself. In the near future, he can be expected to expand the platform and service of CreditDash along with NuGen, his fitness/athletics brand.