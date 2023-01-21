What Types of Cases Do Criminal Defense Lawyers Work On?

If you are in a situation where you may need a criminal defense lawyer, or you know someone who does, then you need to learn what it’s like to work with a criminal defense attorney. Specifically, you need to identify what kind of case you have on your hands, and what kind of lawyer can help you with that case. Here are all of the types of cases that criminal defense lawyers work on.

Drug Cases

One of the main types of cases that criminal defense lawyers assist with are cases related to drugs. Either drug use, drug possession, sales and distribution of drugs, and anything that has to do with illicit substances.

One of the main types of cases that criminal defense lawyers assist with are cases related to drugs. Either drug use, drug possession, sales and distribution of drugs, and anything that has to do with illicit substances.

If you are charged with any sort of drug criminal charge, then your criminal defense attorney will likely pursue either an affirmative criminal defense or a coercion and duress defense to try to get you out of the charge. An “affirmative criminal defense” attempts to strike down the prosecution’s evidence by showing that it’s false or unfounded.

There are still a number of defenses that accept some of the prosecution’s evidence as true, and these types of defenses are called “affirmative defenses.” If your criminal defense lawyer opts for this type of defense, you will need to work together to produce supportive evidence, such as a key witness. If you are looking for Criminal defense lawyer MA, you should check a few good attorney websites.

Another type of defense that’s often used with drug or criminal charges is the “coercion and duress” defense. Coercion and duress is another affirmative criminal defense that basically states you were forced to commit a crime because you were threatened. There also needs to be evidence that unlawful force was used to threaten the defendant, although the unlawful force does not need to actually occur to be valid. The threat also does not have to occur against the defendant himself – it can also be against another individual who is close to the defendant, such as a family member.

However, if any sort of reckless action is to blame for you being placed in the situation that caused the duress, then the coercion and duress defense cannot be used.

Domestic Violence Cases

Another prominent type of criminal defense case is domestic violence, in which a couple or partnership experiences a dispute that requires physical intervention. In these types of situations, it’s common to use self-defense.

DUI

Perhaps one of the most well-known and widespread criminal cases is a DUI, or driving-under-the-influence charge.

If you are victim of a DUI charge, then one of the best things you can do is immediately seek out a criminal defense lawyer who can help represent you. And make sure you enlist a lawyer who is nearby and understands the local laws and regions of your accused crime. So for example, if you get charged in Portland, Oregon, then make sure you enlist a Portland criminal defense lawyer.

There are many other cases that criminal defense lawyers work on, including public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and even property-based crime cases. If any of these scenarios apply to you, seek out a criminal defense lawyer immediately.

Jessica Davison

Sponsored