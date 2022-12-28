Los Angeles-Based Music Legend and Producer David Bluefield Launches Impact-Driven Platform Music Got Your Back

When people think of Los Angeles, they almost immediately think entertainment industry, an industry synonymous with movies and television. However, people often forget that entertainment can encompass a wide variety of genres, and one of those, of course, is music.

Though L.A. may not be considered an iconic music city in the same way that New York City, Nashville, or Chicago are, let’s not forget the numerous bands and musicians that have come out of the City of angels over the years. Bands like Metallica, The Doors, The Black Eyed Peas, and The Eagles all started in sunny Los Angeles, California. And these bands are just a handful of the numerous acts that started and made their name in L.A.

David Bluefield, a musician, composer, and producer who has worked with legendary acts like Stevie Nicks, Prince, Ringo Starr, Garth Brooks, and Ice Cube, to name a few, is on a mission to remind people how powerful music can be for one’s individual and our collective healing, with his new song and platform, “Music Got Your Back.”

Music Got Your Back can possess four core pillars: a story submission portal; an opportunity to engage and participate in a contest; a music discography; and an eventual hub for music lovers and musicians to join hands in the name of music’s healing powers.

“I believe music comes from a stream outside us, but we shape it and encourage it to move in certain patterns. There is no other force in the world that can make better external sense out of what we internally “sense” -how we comprehend the vast range of feelings comprising the human condition,” Bluefield said.

The story submission side of the MYGB platform is open to anyone who loves music and has had a moment or extended period where music helped them overcome pain and trauma. For example, if someone found a song that lifted her through depression, she could share that story. Or even an instance of getting pumped up for exams or a business presentation with a favorite pop or rock song,

In terms of the contest– that is where the fun begins. Bluefield also wanted the competition open to everyone but imagined independent musicians, especially getting excited by the opportunity.

At least quarterly but as frequently as once a month, people can submit videos of performing the Music Got Your Back song in their formats or even their native languages. They can even incorporate their personal stories into the music video they create. The opportunities for creativity are endless!

Music lovers can also find David Bluefield’s extensive music library on the Music Got Your Back site, while those seeking community can engage directly on MYGB’s social media pages.

“I created MusicCreationService.com connecting on The Bluefield Bandwidth- as THE Hole to your soul PATROL – music crusaders from Cyberspace -to feed the Nourishment Portals of everyone out there who loves and adores music as much as we do,” David Bluefield elaborated.

In March 2022, the World Health Organization released a statement that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, anxiety, and depression had increased by 25% worldwide. With this surge in mental health challenges and public suicides, such as what we have seen with beloved DJ/dancer DJ Twitch, and award-winning filmmaker Raven Jackson, people individually and collectively need support and healing now more than ever before,” Bluefield emphasized.

Los Angelenos and global music fans can get involved with Music Got Your Back’s mission directly on its website: Home - MGYB (musicgotyourback.com)