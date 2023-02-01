How to Connect Your Digital Hearing Aid to Other Devices

In recent years, hearing aids – like many other technologies – have come a very long way. Gone are the days of bulky, basic hearing aids that didn’t offer much more than simple sound amplification. Today’s hearing aids come complete with a plethora of innovative features such as Bluetooth technology, allowing you to connect your hearing aid directly to your TV, smartphone, or computer.

Doing this can seriously enhance the experience if you’re a hearing aid user. It allows you to stream audio directly to your hearing aid whether you’re watching a movie, playing a video game, or listening to music.

Getting the Right Hearing Aid

First – it’s important to make sure that you have the right hearing aid. Hearing aids that connect to other devices are digital hearing aids. If you currently have an analog hearing aid but want to make the most of the features available from digital models, then it’s worth speaking to your provider about upgrading.

If you already have a digital hearing aid, then before you start connecting your hearing aid to all the devices you own, it’s worth finding out if you’re using the right one for you. It’s always a good idea to book a regular hearing test to make sure that the assistive tech you’re using is up to scratch. You can find and book a hearing test at phonak.com/en-us/find-a-provider.

Connecting Your Digital Hearing Aid to Other Devices

If you’re ready to get started, follow these steps to connect your hearing aid to your TV, gaming console, smartphone, speaker, or any other device you want to use with them.

1. Make sure that your hearing aids are turned on and within range of the device you want to connect to.

2. Locate the Bluetooth or pairing button on your hearing aids. You’ll typically be able to find it at the back or side of the hearing aid. It might be labelled with two arrows forming a circle.

3. On the device you want to connect to, head to the Bluetooth settings. Make sure that Bluetooth is switched on, and the device is in pairing mode.

4. Press and hold the Bluetooth button on your hearing aids until the hearing aids are also in pairing mode. This will usually be indicated in some way, such as a flashing light or a loud beep.

5. Search for available Bluetooth devices on your other device. Your hearing aids should be listed as an available device.

6. Select your hearing aids from the list and connect them to the device. You should get a confirmation message, or symbol such as a tick, to let you know that you’re connected.

Note that these are general instructions, and the steps might vary slightly between different hearing aids and devices. So, it’s always a good idea to check your manufacturer’s handbook before you get started.

Once connected, you will be able to stream audio directly from your device to your hearing aids. You’ll also usually be able to use the controls on your device to adjust the settings on your hearing aids, such as the volume.

Checking Compatibility

It’s important to be aware that not all hearing aids will be compatible with all devices. Before you start trying to connect, it’s worth checking the compatibility of your specific hearing aids and the device you wish to connect. If you are getting new hearing aids and want to be able to connect them to a certain device, ask your provider – they will be able to recommend a pair that work well.

If you have any trouble connecting your hearing aids to other devices, you should be able to get assistance by contacting the manufacturer’s customer helpline, or speaking to your hearing aid provider.

Using Additional Accessories When Connected

Some hearing aid manufacturers offer additional accessories that you can use when connecting your hearing aids to devices. For example, you may be able to get hearing aids that come with a remote control or a streaming device that allows you to connect to and use your hearing aids with other devices more easily. These accessories are ideal for people who struggle to use the often-small controls on the hearing aids, or if you want to connect your hearing aid to a device that does not have built-in Bluetooth technology.

Connectivity Options

Not all hearing aids will have the same level of connectivity, so it’s worth keeping this in mind if you’re in the market for a new pair and want this feature. Some hearing aids come with basic Bluetooth connectivity, while others offer advanced features such as the ability to connect to multiple devices in your home at once using wireless technology like Wi-Fi or NFC (Near Field Communication).

Security Concerns

As with any device that can connect to others, you’ll need to keep security in mind when using your digital hearing aids to connect to other devices. There may be some potential security concerns, so it’s important to be aware of the risks and take any necessary security precautions to protect your personal information. Such as, you should always use a secure connection when connecting your hearing aids to other devices. If your hearing aids come with a password, it’s worth changing this to one that’s unique and difficult-to-guess and storing it in a secure password manager rather than using the default one.

Modern digital hearing aids will come with firmware and software, just like any other digital device. Just like you know it’s important to keep your smartphone or laptop OS up to date to avoid security issues, the same is true for your hearing aids. Each time you are prompted to carry out an update, you should do it as soon as possible. Even better, set them to automatically update if you can. The updates often include bug fixes or new features that improve the security and overall performance. Many hearing aids come with a connected app which you can use to do this easily.

And that’s it! If you’ve recently gotten a pair of super-swanky, high-tech digital hearing aids, we hope this guide has helped you get set up with consuming media directly through them to your heart’s content.