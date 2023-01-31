Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg's New Book Details Lessons Learned In Prison

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author Greg Lindberg recently published his second book, "633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership," in which he explores the time he spent at Federal Prison Camp Montgomery in Alabama. The book, which can be downloaded or purchased on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, delves into the lessons he learned while in prison, including the impact of quantum biology on DNA replication and the effects of fasting on the aging process.

One of the most profound medical journal articles that Lindberg read while in prison was "Thermodynamics and Inflammation: Insights into Quantum Biology and Aging" by Nunn, Guy, and Bell, published in the journal Quantum Reports on February 3, 2022. This article, which delves into the power of fasting and mitochondrial biogenesis, profoundly impacted Lindberg and is discussed in-depth in his book.

Lindberg is an accomplished entrepreneur, having acquired and transformed over 100 companies throughout his career. He also had to overcome personal struggles, including learning how to balance his business and personal responsibilities. He used his adversity as motivation, determined to succeed.

In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Lindberg has invested over $500 million in his insurance companies, including developing a state-of-the-art digital policy administration platform for new insurance products. He established a no-dividend policy for each insurance company to protect policyholders and ensure that the capital invested was permanent. The companies also have high levels of liquid assets, exceeding $1 billion, and have implemented a middle market lending program for companies where Lindberg maintains an economic interest as a strategy to protect the companies from high inflation.

It is worth mentioning that there have been serious allegations about Lindberg in the past, but he has published a statement addressing these issues. According to the statement, serious inaccuracies exist in the allegations of using insurance funds to finance personal real estate. For example, Lindberg has never used the Raleigh, NC property referred to in the Wall Street Journal reporting as a personal residence. Instead, it was an investment, and the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) had encouraged Lindberg's insurance companies to make more real estate investments. Lindberg continues to take on and solve new challenges in his career and personal endeavors.

Lindberg is also a leadership coach, author, and father. Additionally, in 2020 he founded Interrogating Justice. This non-profit organization aims to bring awareness and solutions to issues related to corrupt government actors, fair sentencing, reentry, and access to justice.