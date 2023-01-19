6 Strategies to Diversify Your Career and Help Solve the Healthcare Workforce Shortage

Instead of waiting, seek opportunities for strategic tasks that can allow you to acquire new skills and hone your leadership acumen.

The healthcare industry is versatile and demanding. However, there's a shortage of professionals, and healthcare organizations seek competent talent to fill the open positions. Whether you're already working in the industry or considering diversifying your career, there are lucrative opportunities if you have the right skills. Here are some basic strategies to help you diversify and advance your career in the healthcare industry.

1. Choose Mentors and Expand Your Network

Choosing the right mentor can help you advance your medical career. Before finding the appropriate person, look at their knowledge and experience and determine if they're willing to mentor you. This can give you a clear direction and help you determine ways to emulate them. A mentor can also help you expand your network with experienced professionals.

For instance, your previous instructors from the medical school have a wealth of knowledge and experience they can share with you. It can be a great place to seek reputable advice and guidance on things you may want to know about your healthcare career. Your mentor's experience and knowledge base can help you set clear goals to ensure your career path is less turbulent.

Establishing deep connections with like-minded people working in the healthcare industry can help you diversify your career. You can find these professionals in your current place of work, your previous medical school, workshops or conferences, and LinkedIn groups.

While most social networks can be a great starting point when you want to connect with your peers, most online social networks can help you tap into a community of people working in an area you want to diversify into.

2. Reevaluate Your Career and Go Back to School

It is vital to ensure your interests are perfectly aligned with your intended career path to achieve your goals and have a fulfilling career. However, if you are yet to venture into the medical field, determine if you have the capacity to build the skills, experience, and education necessary to find your job with Lensa in LA.

Furthering your education can help you get a better role in your current position or translation into a different healthcare vertical. Technically, advancing your education allows you to access a structured path where you can learn the necessary skills for your career success. It also demonstrates your commitment to life-long learning and self-improvement to your potential employers, meaning you can handle the evolving demands in the job industry.

Depending on your current education, pursuing further education can help you qualify for about 57% more employment opportunities than your peers. The more steps you take towards your educational journey create more opportunities to earn a higher salary and experience lower unemployment rates. For instance, having a postgraduate degree can help you earn almost double what you'd earn with a bachelor's degree.

3. Set Smart Goals to Advance Your Career

Life is about setting smart goals to achieve your objectives. When it comes to your healthcare career, it's important to have realistic goals. Your goals can motivate you toward what you want to accomplish in your career.

Regardless, it's essential to reflect on and celebrate your accomplishments. Consider where you've come from and set realistic goals to help you sell your skills to potential employers.

Ideally, your goals should reflect your intentions for the next phase in your career. And you can achieve this by combining your medical career goals with your lifestyle. Make sure to review the goals periodically so you can track your progress and adjust when necessary.

4. Ask for More Responsibility and Hone Your Leadership Skills

It's easy to think that your supervisor will know when you are ready to take on more responsibilities in your current position. Sometimes, it's best to be your own advocate. Instead of waiting, seek opportunities for strategic tasks that can allow you to acquire new skills and hone your leadership acumen. While the experience from the additional responsibility may not prompt a promotion, it can help you propel your career forward.

Administrative and leadership skills are vital in the healthcare industry. You can start practicing the skills in areas unrelated to your work. Whether you are dispensing your skills in your current position or in other areas outside of your work, it demonstrates your initiative and ability to lead. Since high-level management looks for individuals with obvious leadership characteristics, you're likely to be chosen for a more advanced position.

5. Use Your Unrelated Experience to Volunteer

Healthcare involves a lot of standard management processes, but you can perform with experience from unrelated fields. Besides, diversity in your resume demonstrates your grasp of rated skills to deploy your abilities in areas unrelated to your core specialty. Ultimately, it shows your employers that you are resourceful in your position.

At the same time, dedicating your spare time to volunteer work can be a great investment in your skills. Typically, administrative and management skills are in high demand in non-profit organizations. The opportunity can give you a way of determining whether your skills need advancement or if you are ready to push ahead and advance in your current career.

Volunteering can also help you reduce work-related stress since you are engaging in tasks unrelated to your current job. The experience can help you stand out in your next job application.

6. Be Motivated, Self Driven and Prepared

Motivation and unwavering focus can help you stay prepared for anything that may come your way. It shows you are serious about your career and ready to handle your tasks adequately. Ideally, it is best to keep your future plans in mind even when they seem like a tall order. Your mentors can come in handy and help you keep going.



However, it will only work when you choose people with the same goals. Utilize your networks and let them understand your struggles and achievements so you can tap into their inspiration and forge ahead. It may be hard to juggle multiple responsibilities, but in the end, it pays off.

Endnote

The healthcare industry requires qualified and dedicated professionals, and there are lucrative positions that you can fill if you're dedicated. While the accomplishment may not be straightforward, you can start today and develop your skills to solve the current shortage.