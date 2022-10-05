How to Banish Stress and Regain Joy in Life

Sometimes, in this life, it can happen that we get completely lost, losing the compass of our lives and suddenly finding ourselves without knowing what to do, where to go, or whom to listen to. Stress, like a flooding river, is capable of completely disrupting the natural state of our consciousness, altering our perception of reality and the way we interact with others.

From the outside, anyone watching us will see a person who is clearly sad, with a distraught face, almost completely unaware of his or her unkempt and unkempt appearance, and with eyes half-open or too open, depending on the degrees of stress being endured. There is no root cause for this terrible condition, but in the hyper-globalized and ultra-connected society in which we are living, the reasons that can lead to an elevated stress level are many indeed: low job satisfaction, failure to meet certain expectations, the failure of some personal project, or the end of a relationship, a friendship.

The rhythms of life

One of the worst aspects, when embroiled in a situation of heavy stress, is that the rhythms of life cannot stop to wait for everything to work out, or for our nerves to finally calm down. It must go on, because The show must go on. That's right, the show of our life must always go on, even if we are in the worst condition to play our part.

Even if we are afflicted by grief, the loss of an important person, or a personal disappointment, we are still called to go out into the street and perform our daily duty, possibly with a smile, as if our commitment and efforts are directed to the protection of a higher, priceless and unattainable good, without which the great edifice of society would suddenly collapse, leaving no room for happiness or sorrow, stress or fulfillment, tranquility or torment.

The ideal solution under these conditions would be a period of isolation in some distant location, possibly with a pleasant temperature and access to good food and refreshing or warming drinks. Very few can afford such escapades, so in one way or another we are all forced to find ways to chase away stress in the midst of our daily lives, in the hustle and bustle of our office, between subway commutes and train rides, as if this relentless routine in itself represents a therapy to try to ward off as much as possible the overwhelming stress-related feelings.

But it is precisely in the routine that lies the solution to all our problems: those who suffer from heavy disturbances due to stress must find the courage to change, to make noticeable modifications to the rhythms of their daily existence, while still trying to hold on tightly to their jobs and the closeness of their most loved ones.

Sometimes, in such cases, it is necessary to slightly change one's habits at the beginning and end of each day, and more heavily on weekends. Devote yourself to meditation twice a day, when you wake up and before bedtime, and exercise regularly together with other people, including at the gym. Over time, you will notice that the overwhelming feeling of stress will be replaced by delicious well-being that will spread throughout your body, making you feel really great.

Try something new

Experimenting with something new is really essential to regain inner peace and tranquility. We are not only talking about practical activities, to be completed in reality but also about all those hobbies and pastimes that can also be practiced online, such as video games. Video games provide benefits very similar to sports and meditation, as they force people to focus their minds, for a few minutes, in one place, clearing them of all problems and unnecessary elements.

Sometimes, stress prevents us from clearly seeing all the many opportunities around us that could transform our lives in ways we could not even imagine.