Brewers, Wineries, and Stadiums Are Seeing Huge Success with the ‘IRS Tax Credit Pros’ on Their Side

The IRS Tax Credit Pros has dedicated its unequivocal knowledge to aiding businesses that have suffered at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have motivated industries, such as brewers, stadiums, and the cannabis industry, to keep their employees on the payroll. In return, they have earned a reputation as a tax credit company fluent in their understanding of the ERC program.

Taking a different route and reaching out to a new market, IRS Tax Credit Pros has quickly risen to the top. With more than 40 years of tax law and accounting experience, the company has ticked all the right boxes to assist wineries, stadiums, and the cannabis industry.

Cannabis industries took a hit when the pandemic took over the globe. Numerous orders prohibited “sniff jars” and “deli-style sales,” with more attention paid to “curbside transactions and delivery.” To date, many cannabis industries are recovering from the government shutdown and the exclusion of PPP relief. IRS Tax Credit Pros, a master at understanding ERC and IRS documentation, has worked to provide cannabis industries with the cash relief they deserve.

With breweries and wineries, the industry faced shutdowns, limiting tours and tasting, and causing a halt in the supply chain. It is no surprise that this industry also fell prey to the pandemic. However, keeping employees on the payroll made them suitable candidates for the employee retention tax credit.

As stated by the experts behind the IRS Tax Credit Pros, “whether your brewery experienced a revenue loss or was one of the breweries that actually noticed their patrons drinking more beer than previously, you still have the opportunity to access significant cash relief in a refundable employee payroll tax credit.”

Lastly, with the pandemic rising, many stadiums had to cancel future operations and plans, resulting in a massive loss in revenue. IRS Tax Credit Pros understood and noted this chain that disrupted events and normalized living in the United States. Thus, they have ensured this industry of the availability of cash relief from the ERC.

All three industries, and many more, have seen a drastic loss one way or the other. They have had to operate in testing times, ensuring they keep true to government policies. IRS Tax Credit Pros has been buoying up the spirit of businesses by doing more than just keeping employees on the payroll. They have vested their valuable time providing consultation and engaging with companies, giving them information regarding the ERC.

For instance, as discussed above, cannabis industries cannot use their PPP documents, making them ineligible for cash relief. But with the IRS Tax Credit Pros’ unparalleled knowledge of tax law and accounting, they are providing alternative ideas.

IRS Tax Credit Pros make it a point to individually study each business, making them reach their peak again.