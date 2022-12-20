What Are the Best Microgaming’s Jackpot Games?

Microgaming has hundreds of slot games released and there are many slots with jackpot features. However, Progressive Jackpots by Microgaming are the most advantageous to play and actually some of the best games among slots overall.

While regular slots with jackpot features mean that there is a fixed minimum and maximum sum of the possible jackpot, and the jackpot is usually accumulated during one session by one player, Progressive Jackpots work in a different manner. Progressives have record-breaking sums of potential jackpots that can be triggered, and they accumulate the jackpot sums during all sessions by all players across all online casinos where this particular Progressive is available.

Another positive thing about Progressive Jackpots by Microgaming is that they have regular bet size limits starting from $0.1 as the smallest bet, and popular in-game features like Free Spins. This way, even if you don’t hit a jackpot you can get some Microgaming $1 deposit free spins on a progressive slot and still hit an attractive win.

Mega Moolah & Variations

Mega Moolah is now a generic name for mechanics used by Microgaming in many of its jackpots. Exclusive suppliers that make games for Microgaming also can make Mega Moolah slots.

Mega Moolah

One of the very first Progressive jackpot mechanics and one of the most popular jackpots ever, Mega Moolah has an 88.12% RTP rate and Free Spins, Multiplier, Scatters, and Wilds as in-game features. The game supports an African Safari theme.

Mega Moolah Isis (Goddess)

With an 88.12% RTP rate and Free Spins, Multiplier, and Scatters, Isis is an Egyptian-themed slot that is as popular as the very first game with this mechanic. Isis can be found at many casinos.

Mega Moolah: The Witch’s Moon

This is a very new slot made by a supplying studio and this can be seen by the unusual theme and visuals that feature Halloween and Witch. The RTP rate is 88.12% and the in-game features include Free Spins, Multiplier, Scatters, and Wilds.

Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah

Another Mega Moolah game made by a supplying company, Absolootly Mad is about Alice in Wonderland and its visuals are totally stunning. The RTP rate of the game is 92.02% and the game is full of additional features including Cascading wins, Bonus symbols, Bonus wheel, Multiplier, and Scatters.

Atlantean Treasures: Mega Moolah

This beautiful slot featuring Atlantis and ocean theme has a 92.08% RTP rate and can attract players with Bonus symbols, Bonus wheel, Expanding Symbols, and Respins.

Immortal Romance Mega Moolah

Classic Immortal Romance slot by Microgaming telling a vampire love story was so successful that the provider decided to make it a Progressive Jackpot. The RTP rate of this game is 93.4% and the in-game features include Cascading wins, FreeSpins, Multiplier, Wilds, and Scatters.

WowPot

WowPot is another mechanic invented by Microgaming comparatively recently and it is also shared with its supplying studios. With time, it is likely that there will be more new games using WowPot mechanics.

Queen Of Alexandria WowPot

With a higher-than-average RTP rate of 92.5%, Queen of Alexandria supports Greek and Egyptian themes which are very popular among players. The in-game features are Bonus wheel, Expanding Symbols, Pot Collection, Progressive Jackpot, Respins, and Wilds.

Sherlock And Moriarty: WowPot

Another extremely popular game with a beautiful and intriguing theme, this slot has a high RTP rate of 92.1% and plenty of features like FreeSpins, Multiplier, Mystery symbol, Respins, etc.

Major Millions

Major Millions is one of the older games released by Microgaming, and while it is not that popular with newer casino sites, it can still be found in old casino sites like JackpotCity. The RTP rate of this game is 89.37% and there are fewer in-game features.

Cash Splash

Cash Splash is a comparatively old game but its RTP rate is unusually high 91.62%. The theme of this game is rather classic and supports only Scatters and Wilds as in-game features. But in its own time, it was very popular and is still available for real-money gaming.

King Cashalot

This medieval-themes slot is very cartoonish, but in Progressive Jackpots, theme and visuals are not the most important things. Moreover, with a 91% RTP rate, this game is still potentially very profitable for gamblers. Its features besides jackpot include Bonus Game, Scatter symbols, and Wilds.

Fruit Fiesta 5 Reel

Another close-to-classic Progressives by Microgaming, Fruit Fiesta supports a crazily popular fruit theme. Its RTP rate is 90.03% and the features are Scatters, Substitution of wining symbols, and Wilds.