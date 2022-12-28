Jason Borkland’s Love for the Sea Captures Hearts through His Endless Efforts for Marine Conservation Using Imagery

Photography has been used to help the public understand their environment better. Whether they have scientific knowledge or not, it can be used to promote important discussions. That is exactly what expert diver and videographer Jason Borkland realized when he entered the world of diving and explored the oceans.

Pursuing his passion for diving and taking up shark diving, a feat perceived as highly dangerous by many, proves how Jason believes in facing fears rather than living in them. His explorations underwater and swimming with sharks made him realize that humans are incredibly mistaken when they perceive sharks to be murderous beasts. In order to clear the general perception, he began making underwater videos and used imagery to spread the word. His images were used for scientific research, and it wasn't long before he joined hands with their teams working hard for marine conservation.

Pursuing his love for the ocean, he has further volunteered his time and expertise at Texas State University’s protected marine area at Spring Lake and is actively involved in ocean conservation efforts through Fins Attached. Jason has also worked with the underwater film industry from Nat Geo and Discovery Channel. His images of the wildlife, especially oceanic creatures like sharks, Hammerheads, Mantas, and many others, have won him numerous GoPro awards.

The sole reason behind Jason’s efforts is to save the planet and take photos or videos that can stimulate the change he wishes to see. We all are aware of the power of Instagram and its efforts to recognize the efforts of content creators by paying for reels. This is what led Jason to get involved with the social media platform to get the world engaged with his ocean conservation plan through the power of social media.

With almost 50k followers, Jason Borkland ensures that all videos he created depict the underwater life seen through his eyes. He also uses the platform to share wildlife images that desperately need attention. The experienced shark diver and ocean advocate lives near Austin, Texas, where he is also the owner of Heritage Body and Frame, one of the top collision centers in the greater Austin area. Sharing about his passion and business, he says, “ Being an independent videographer gives me the freedom to create as I see fit; my primary source of income is my businesses. This allows me to do projects that I want to do, not out of a need for income.”



When asked what inspires him each day, Jason credited his two children for motivating him and providing a fresh perspective on life.



