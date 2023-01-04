How Having Priorities Straight Helped 18-Year-Old Jay Iverson Become a Leading Content Creator

At 18, crypto-enthusiast, Jay Iverson, has set his priorities straight to finally become the renowned influencer and content creator on TikTok he is today.

One thing that always pushes an individual forward in their walk of life is their ability to keep their priorities straight. Keeping in mind what motivates you to achieve your goal and working toward it can only come about if one keeps true to their purpose. At 18, crypto-enthusiast, Jay Iverson, has set his priorities straight to finally become the renowned influencer and content creator on TikTok he is today.

Jay’s dedication and love for crypto and NFT led him to create a TikTok account; communicating with his audience and enhancing their knowledge on the topic has become a great source of happiness. However, achieving numerous followers and likes on his videos did not come as is. It was Jay’s dedication and consistency that led him to become a successful influencer at such a young age.

Jay has made social media his priority because he finds fulfillment in guiding his audience the right way through this chaotic new financial space. For him, nothing works better than staying true to your cause and goals. With his growing reach on social media, Jay has made it his life’s mission to put in extra time and effort to grow on various platforms to reach and inspire as many people as he possibly can.

“This means missing out on parties every other weekend because I need to concentrate on my videos and live streams,” shares the eighteen-year-old web3 guru. Being goal-oriented has led Jay to accomplish great things in life, such as writing one of the first German books on cryptocurrency, “Krypto Starter.” Moreover, he earned over 250k followers and 2 million likes on TikTok, owing to his ability to set goals and follow them.

Missing out on life at an age where individuals rediscover their lives, Jay has gone well past that stage and is dedicated his time to securing his future. Jay is determined to go all the way to achieve a future where he can genuinely savor the fruits of his success, even if it means missing out on parties.

Sharing his love for social media and making Crypto and NFT-centered videos, Jay further adds that a huge part of success is “sacrificing a lot of short-term gratification like time with friends and family to ensure long-term success.”

Setting his priorities straight has truly made Jay stand out. He continues to practice these habits and follows a productive timetable which adds to the experience. It would certainly do us well to take a leaf out of Jay’s book, set priorities, and follow them till the end of the line.

