Leading Fintech Entrepreneur Jay Modi Shares the Importance of Adopting the Right Habits for Peak Performance

Every successful person has a story to tell — a story that describes their struggles, failures, and the mindset that allowed them to climb the stairs to success. Jay Modi’s story proves that having a growth-oriented attitude and the constant urge to improve is the key to success.

Meet Jay, the founder of Approval Nation Inc. One of Canada’s Top Entrepreneurs. From launching an organic business to dipping his toes in real estate, he has made excellent choices regarding his career trajectory. But for him, health comes before wealth. Healthy food and exercise are his number one keys to success. It frees his mind and provides stress relief. Also, he is a staunch believer in taking a break from work now and then and taking a step back from his obligations to see where one is from a higher level is very significant.

Occasionally, Jay believes in contemplating his actions. He states that he analyzes himself, and it has helped him a lot.

‘Are you still going in the direction and path you set out in the first place? If not, what should you do to change it and get back on track? Are your finances in order? Are you spending more money than you are making? It’s the question(s) that you don’t normally ask yourself that you should, to keep yourself grounded so that you can achieve success from a stable and strong mental, physical, and financial foundation.

Furthermore, he believes his upbringing has played an influential role in shaping him to be the person he is today, and he attributes his success to his parents. From a young age, he was taught about meditation, energy, karma, and effect. Being introduced to the art of introspection at a young age by his parents gave him a different perspective on life and the challenges one faces every day.

It also helped him look at challenges as an entrepreneur and acknowledge that everything can be solved. Hence, for Jay, no challenge is impossible to handle if one can keep a calm and positive attitude with a solution-oriented mindset.

‘I strongly believe that as a young child, the way you are raised, what you are surrounded by, and the experiences you are a part of will blaze the path for your future. I am living proof of that,’ Jay shares.

Today, he pays special attention to health and wellness, and regularly works out at the gym and meditates often. He strongly believes these habits allow him to be a “peak” performer in business decisions, business tasks, new business initiatives, and opportunities, capitalizing on personal and professional growth. He is also a staunch champion of striking a balance in life. He travels often, spends time with family and friends, is a car enthusiast and a concert goer who loves live sports, and enjoys life to the fullest.

Though it is nearly impossible to sum up everything that has contributed to building the Jay Modi we see today, the things mentioned above provide a glimpse of the profound personality he has weaved around himself. Needless to say, Jay is definitely an inspiration for many go-getters and dreamers.