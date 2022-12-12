From Humble Beginnings to a Decade of Entrepreneurial Success: The Story of Jeffrey Wachman

When encountering Jeffrey Wachman for the first time, it's easy to tell that he's a direct person who believes in telling it like it is while maintaining a positive attitude and optimistic mindset. He's the kind of person you can talk to about anything, especially business matters, because of his decade of experience as a successful entrepreneur. Despite his success, Mr. Wachman doesn't forget where he came from or the struggles he's experienced over the years that have led him down the path he's taken. Most are surprised to learn that Jeff comes from a rough upbringing and once was a teenage drug dealer finding himself in legal trouble with the law.

Born and raised in poverty, Jeff was born at a disadvantage, living in a small apartment with his family. Noticing that his parents were struggling to afford the cost of living, he did what he thought was best at that time, becoming a drug dealer at 13, when most worry about hanging out with friends or getting good grades on tests at school. Because of his involvement with drugs, he faced time in jail and prison and thought that this was just how things were meant to be for him. He would spend the next 14 years dealing drugs, landing himself in and out of jail more times than he can remember.

Yearning for a Change: How Heartbreak Led to a Total Reset

By the age of 27, Jeff was facing a lengthy prison sentence and was dealing with the loss of his mother, someone who believed in his ability to be something much bigger and better than what he was doing at the time. The death of his mother broke him yet left him feeling inspired to make changes in life that he knew would make her proud.

Of course, he knew that starting over wouldn't be easy and would come with its fair share of challenges. After all, he didn't have a college degree like most of his peers but did have a criminal record, so he was well aware that the odds were stacked against him. With limited opportunities available, he would join forces with his brother, the owner of an Electrolux vacuum business, working in sales. During his time on the job, he realized that he had a natural ability to sell to people, becoming the leading regional salesperson within the first 90 days of working for the company.

A Fresh Start for a Genuinely Good Guy

Because Jeff was committed to doing well, he discovered the value of changing his mindset. Each time he did something right, it inspired him to keep pushing forward, gaining new skills that would get him even further. He would eventually get involved in bartending in New York City, an opportunity he felt would be perfect for him because he's a naturally social person who can converse with nearly anyone. It wouldn't take long for him to become a venue manager before being promoted to senior manager.

While working in this industry, he'd have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with a successful husband and wife entrepreneurial duo – the owners of a multi-million dollar entertainment business, Hunk-O-Mania. After getting to know Jeff, the couple felt it was necessary to bring him on board, offering him a valuable role within their entertainment organization.

It wouldn't take long for Jeff to learn the ropes in the entertainment industry, thanks to mentorship from the couple best known for their vast burlesque entertainment experience as the owners of Hunk-O-Mania. Now the proud partner of New Age Productions, Inc. and Red Velvet Entertainment Revue, Jeff looks back on his past, reflecting on everything he's had to do to get to this point of success. While entrepreneurship didn't come easily, and he made many mistakes along the way, he never let the setbacks hold him back. Instead, he used them as steppingstones to further his career, which enabled him to achieve undeniable success.

