American Lending Center by Multitalented Entrepreneur, John Shen

Starting a business needs consistency, devotion, hard work, and invention. Not every entrepreneur knows what path to take for sustainable success and growth. Entrepreneurs are the world's future as the number and need of such individuals are increasing with time.

Fortunately, many renowned entrepreneurs and business leaders have paved the road for aspiring entrepreneurs by writing about their experiences, achievements, and mistakes. John Shen, a renowned entrepreneur, has seen numerous potential business scenarios, from startups to major enterprises and from success to failure. Furthermore, he understands how to break down complex ideas and organize them in a way that makes them much easier to grasp. With his years of expertise, people can be confident that he knows what it takes to win! John Shen, born on January 23, 1970, is a multitalented personality and founder and Chairman of the Board of five companies in Irvine, California. He also serves as the CEO of American Lending Center (ALC), a private nonbank lending organization. John Shen was raised in China and graduated from the Peking University Law School in 1992. He came to the United States as an international student in 1993. In 1996, Shen got a master's degree in Statistics and Decision Sciences from Duke University.

A Unique Business in Los Angeles

In 2008, Shen saw a TV interview with a Los Angeles attorney working in the Federal government's "EB-5" program, which tries to encourage foreign investors to invest in the United States to generate employment. He wanted to start his EB-5 business as a designated Regional Center by USCIS (U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) but was determined to create a unique investment structure.

In early 2009, he chose to study and understand President Barack Obama's American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). The law authorized the federal government to provide strong support to many SBA programs including the SBA 504 program, in which the SBA would co-fund loans with lenders for small firms seeking to grow their business and generate new employment. John identified this as the main investment vehicle for the EB-5 capital. He decided to build a private nonbank lending institution to explore this new business model.

Shen relocated from Florida to Los Angeles to facilitate travels to China in search of EB-5 investors. EB-5 refers to the employment-based fifth-priority visa that participants obtain. Congress established the EB-5 Program in 1990 to promote the US economy via job creation and capital investment by foreign investors. Shen received his first Regional Center designation in April 2010 and a California finance lender license in November 2010. These two licenses allowed him to combine the EB-5 program with SBA 504 loan program. He launched the business in 2009 but entered full operation in 2010. Shen traveled to China in 2010 and brought in the first group of EB-5 investors in early 2011. American Lending Center then started to take off.

ALC has evolved into one of the premier private nonbank lenders leveraging EB-5 investment funds to co-fund SBA loans since its inception. These SBA-backed loans make it easy for small enterprises to get the necessary cash for fulfilling various business needs like construction capital. ALC maintains many branches in East Asia. Shen has been labeled the "EB-5 person" in the small business lending world and the "SBA guy" in the EB-5 industry. In 2017, John was named "SBA 504 Lender of the Year" by Coleman Report, a nationwide honor given to the leaders who have achieved the most in the SBA 504 loan business. In 2021, ALC's total revenue was more than $100 million.

ALC has won several significant national and international honors for "fastest growing firms," including Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies" in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Los Angeles Business Journal named ALC one of the "Best Places to Work" in the city. As the EB-5 market recovered after the epidemic in May 2020, ALC adjusted its methods to capitalize on the federal government's desire to give a substantial percentage of visas to EB-5 investors who engage in "rural initiatives." This technique worked effectively with ALC's sister firm, Sunstone Management, which tries to invest client assets in developing thriving rural creative startup ecosystems. ALC became California's State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) lender in late 2022. The program's primary borrower category includes startups, allowing ALC to collaborate with Sunstone Management, and to invest in businesses seeking business loans.

Unlike other businesses, lending firms provide cheaper interest rates based on the number of repayment installments and loan duration. They can select the one that is most convenient for them. John Shen, a skilled, multitalented entrepreneur, took his lending firm to the level it made its name by helping nationwide small businesses along the way.