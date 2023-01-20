Lending a Hand: How Jonathan Jay Hopes to Assist Others in Starting and Growing Businesses

Nothing would please Jonathan more than to help people learn intelligent ways to acquire businesses without making costly mistakes.

Jonathan Jay is a business strategist and acquisitions expert with over 30 years of experience and multi-million-pound exits. He also assists successful business owners in expanding their operations by purchasing other businesses, and his 'Business Buying Strategies' podcast is a go-to resource for learning how to buy a business without risk.

After stumbling into the M&A scene by accident, Jonathan founded 'dealmakers,' a training and educational platform that assists people in purchasing their first business without any financial risk. He started it to help people who believed that acquiring a business was beyond their financial reach; to buy a lucrative business regardless of their economic situation.

Nothing would please Jonathan more than to help people learn intelligent ways to acquire businesses without making costly mistakes. His dealmaker training platform provides a positive and supportive environment where like-minded people can come together and be guided by qualified professionals who will help them in making profitable deals. Jay aspires to clarify the ambiguities surrounding M&A through The Business Acquisition Mastermind Programme.

Jay presents the three rules of business acquisition for the savvy dealmakers of today:

Refrain from investing your own money when acquiring a business. Instead, invest in a structure that removes any risk from the transaction. Do not micromanage the business - outsource and upgrade. Consider it an asset whose sole purpose is to ensure a sustainable income for you and your family. The value of the business appreciates with time. Hold a monthly meeting with the board of directors of each entity in order to discuss what future strategies can be adopted and identify tangible milestones for the same. It would also result in a steady consultancy fee from each business in your portfolio.

Jonathan is confident that the above strategies, if adopted, would surely provide a reliable path to a successful business acquisition. Every week, he uploads two new videos on his YouTube channel, which include interviews with successful dealmakers, advice, and tips to make the mergers and acquisitions sphere understandable to the masses.

Jonathan Jay works with a selected group of business professionals to develop a targeted M&A strategy that will enable them to achieve their objectives more quickly. They meet as a group, and he teaches them all about his successful business-building techniques. More details about the programme are available here.