Low Maintenance Testing With the Help of Automated Testing: A Guide to Simplified Testing

Business success depends largely on software quality, hence the need for businesses to understand and invest in software testing as statistics have shown that Poor-quality software costs businesses in the US, UK, and Australia $2.08 trillion in 2020.

This guide will help you to understand what it takes to optimize and streamline business software development.

What is test automation?

Test automation is using bots in repetitive tasks to emulate how human end-users will interact with a software during software development.

Test automation aims to improve software quality by testing for bugs, depth, range, usability, and reliability during various stages of software development.

What Are the Benefits of Automated testing

1. Consistency and Reliability

Automated testing gives you the consistency and reliability needed in software testing and development. A test bot will perform repetitive tasks endlessly without being distracted unless interrupted, unlike human testers, who are susceptible to making fatal errors when bored or tired of performing repetitive tasks.

2. Saves you valuable human time

Automated testing frees up time for developers to take on more challenging aspects of software development while letting test bots handle less challenging, repetitive tasks.

3. Script Replication

One script can be used for simultaneous and repeated automation testing using the same parameters and getting the same result irrespective of the device type or OS environment. Human testers are prone to errors while running the same test repetitively.

4. Performs large volumes of tests humanly impossible

With automation testing, you can carry out more software tests than is humanly possible without sacrificing speed and accuracy. You can run a test bot simultaneously in multiple OS environments to test software safety and configuration states and simulate the activities of multiple end-users without the need to hire more human testers than is necessary to test for software quality.

5. Depth testing

Test bots can view an application's internal program states, data tables, memories, file contents, and other configurations during automation tests. This step is usually skipped during manual testing due to the time taken to run depth tests.

Other benefits you can derive from automated testing include the following:

Cost savings due to optimized resources

Higher output

Promotes early release and faster marketing

Faster feedback from end users

Faster and better response to market changes based on the needs of the users

Two forms of testing: Manual and automated testing

Manual testing

Manual testing involves using human testers during an application's test phase. Manual testing gives you the flexibility and total control you need to run a single test, making it the best option for faster testing and signing off new features.

Automated testing

Automated testing uses bots (scripts) to carry out repetitive tasks. Automated testing does not aim to replace human testers; rather, it helps developers work smarter, freeing up time for more challenging tasks by relieving developers of repetitive tasks through automation.

Types of automated testing

Automated testing types can be highly repetitive, predictable, or prone to human error based on set criteria.

Highly repetitive: Automated testing is categorized as highly repetitive if performing a test will take a longer time to complete when done manually. Examples., regression, smoke, load, and performance tests.

Predictable test: Automated testing is predictable if it has been verified by manual testing to produce the same result using the same set of parameters. E.g., when testing a business process.

Prone to human error: Automation testing is classified as ‘prone to human error’ if it involves testing and migrating large volumes of data.

Types of testing: black and white box testing

There are several testing methods, but Black box and White box testing remain the two most commonly used approaches to testing.

Black box testing

Black box testing simulates how an end user will interact with a software application without having an idea of the internal working of the software. E.g., an end user does not need to understand a software's source code or worry about an application’s configurations while interacting with software.

White box testing

In white box testing, the tester is required to test a software's internal working; hence, a tester must have in-depth knowledge of a software's source code and configurations.

An app will pass through Black or White box automation testing at various stages of its development.

Testing pyramids

Testing pyramids categorize tests into three pyramid levels: the base, mid, and apex levels.

The Base level

The base level is the first level of a software test. At this level, the tester tests units of code that make up an application's source code.

White box testing is the best approach used at the base level to test for defects and issues in a software source code.

The Mid-level

The Mid-level test is a level 2 test that tests how well the software interacts with hardware components, how a process is handled, and other internal or external components singly or in chains. Level two testing is usually done using the black box approach.

The Apex level

The apex level is a level 3 testing a software's functionality across multiple platforms and devices. Performing a level 3 test ensures that the software runs as intended, with the end user getting maximum satisfaction from the software. Hence, Black box testing is the best approach to testing for this level.

Final Thoughts

Testing is expensive, but it can save you a lot of money yearly if you follow the right approach to software testing by helping you to uncover architectural flaws, poor design processes, invalid functionalities, security vulnerabilities, and scalability issues before your software hits the market shelves.