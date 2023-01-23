Baseball is the sport where you are pumped up and ready to go when the audience starts cheering for their team. In the United States and Canada, professional baseball culminates in Major League Baseball, which features teams from the National League and the American League.

Every season in Major League Baseball marks a new page in the game's history. We are guaranteed to witness a player hit a career milestone every season. The players and games themselves may not be the only things we, as league fans, should be excited about.

What follows, then, is a rundown of some of the more relevant facts and figures about Major League Baseball you might be interested in.

Longest professional sport in the United States

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the United States' first and oldest professional sports league. At the same time, the MLB world series is the longest of any professional sport in North America, with a 162-game schedule that begins in early April and ends in late September or early October.

At the end of the regular season, the best teams compete in the playoffs. Eight clubs in all qualify for postseason play, four from each league. The World Series is played between the American League and National League champions. This concludes the season and crowns a victor.

Brightly-colored uniforms

The uniforms worn by MLB teams in recent years have become more vivid and eye-catching. The change may not sit well with traditionalists, but good reasons exist. One reason is that groups are continuously looking for ways to identify themselves. It might be tough to make a name for yourself in a sport that has been around for almost a century.

One strategy for doing so is to have players wear more distinctive uniforms. Moreover, vivid hues appear more clearly on the little screen. Brighter clothes let spectators better distinguish individual players on the field.

Further, many squads believe that brighter clothes boost their performance on the field. There is no hard data to back this up, yet many coaches and players hold this belief.

Players have gorgeous wives and girlfriends

We often concentrate on the players and matches for the season. However, the gorgeous wives and girlfriends backing these players deserve recognition too. When you see the partners of these players, you could be taken aback by how stunning they are.

Among professional baseball players, Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees is often considered to have the most attractive spouse. His wife is Hannah Davis, a former Victoria's Secret model. Others could contend that Buster Posey, a player for the San Francisco Giants, has the loveliest wife in the league. Kristen, his wife, is a model and a former Miss Missouri USA.

Moreover, Kate Upton, Misty May (Olympic gold medalist), Allie LaForce (TV sports journalist), and Jennifer Lopez (model, actress, and singer) are just a few of the women who are already household names in their respective fields.

Longest MLB game

Baseball games can go on for hours because there is no time limit. Also, games can run into extra innings, and if they do, you have no idea when they will end.

This was the situation in the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers on May 9, 1984. Twenty-five innings were played between the Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers. The game was only two innings away from becoming a three-game sweep and set a record for MLB's longest.

The host team, the White Sox, came out on top, 7-6. Ultimately, Harold Baines's solo home run in the bottom of the 25th inning was the difference in the game, giving Chicago the win. Carlton Fisk, a catcher with the Chicago White Sox, was one of the rare players with 11 plate appearances.

Most expensive autographed baseball

One of the most famous couples of the twentieth century was New York Yankees player Joe DiMaggio and actress Marilyn Monroe. In 2006, an auction garnered $191,200 for a baseball signed by both superstars. Furthermore, this price includes the buyers' premium.

The pair signed a baseball, and it has been stored in pristine condition for over fifty years, making it one of the best examples of a dual-signed baseball. The fact that they signed the ball together in 1961—seven years after their divorce—illustrated the depth of their relationship and made it all the more meaningful. The odd thing is that Monroe signed a ball under her name, Norma Jean, which went for only $50,000 at auction.

Conclusion

With so much focus on the league's records, the history of its teams and players is sometimes forgotten. Behind the great plays made by the teams are fascinating facts and figures that make watching the game more enjoyable. We hope these exciting tidbits about Major League Baseball (MLB) we've shared with you may pique your interest in the league beyond just the action on the field.