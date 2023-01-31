Top Trends in the Media and Entertainment Industry in 2023

In 2023, the world is still experiencing upheavals. The aftermath of the pandemic for individuals and the global economy, the ongoing hostilities, and uncertainty about the future – these and other issues trouble people across the globe. But humans are still humans, even in the epoch of great disturbance. We seek consolation and find valuable sources of distraction, regardless of the circumstances. Search for entertainment is in our nature.

That’s why cinema, theater, performances, gaming, social networking, and other entertainment activities enjoy immense popularity worldwide. With the ever-growing digitalization, they go hand in hand together with media & entertainment solutions. That’s why M&E businesses strive to enhance their capacities and find new ways of improving their digital solutions. To stay successful, they should pay attention to major digital media industry trends. In this article, we’ll concentrate on five meaningful tendencies that will shape this sector in 2023.

Video streaming: fierce competition and search for balance

The popularity of video streaming services keeps on growing. And this is one of the most obvious technology trends in the media and entertainment industry. More and more customers buy subscriptions or specific videos. Huge content libraries are so enticing: the magic world of cinema is at hand, just watch whatever you want. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted it, as people had to spend much time at home. According to Deloitte, in 2022, SVOD finally beat conventional TV in the US.

Streaming has upended traditional notions of profit in the TV and cinema industries. Regular fees for cable TV services allow business owners to predict income. It’s much harder with VOD, though. New players emerge on the market every year, and users easily cancel subscriptions or abandon their providers for others. The more companies offer video content, the harder for an individual business to keep afloat. You have to compete for potential users, lower subscription costs, and provide more free content to attract new customers. Knowledge of the latest media industry trends will be valuable to your commercial experience.

In 2023, leading companies will experiment with premium and free features to find the golden mean. If they offer more content with ads free of charge, they’ll need to raise fees for subscriptions to keep the balance. Another important goal for business owners is to engage more advertisers to generate ad revenues. This may trigger substantial changes in the advertising itself. It needs to be more advanced, innovative and targeted. Customization and personalization themselves are among the key media and entertainment industry trends in 2023.

As people consume more and more video content from various sources, VOD providers have to consider two serious competitors. These are video gaming and user-generated content (UGC). The first one is extremely addictive, the second one is almost free. And both take the time that could be spent on watching movies on a VOD platform.

Thus, companies offering video streaming services should strike the balance between premium and free content, adopt reasonable pricing policies, and implement efficient marketing strategies. They will introduce gaming and other forms of entertainment as part of their services. These valuable additions may relate to music, eCommerce, or lifestyle.

And, of course, they must expand their libraries regularly. You may be fully aware of digital media industry trends, but if you lack resources, you won’t be competitive. A rich collection of movies, shows, and other video content is still a guarantee of success.

The triumph of social media: targeting, immersion, and gamification

This type of software has revolutionized the way we live and communicate. It happened long before 2023, and the impact is as striking as that of TV in the 20th century. People from developed and developing countries hardly imagine their lives without social networking, instant messaging, and sharing news over the Internet. Therefore, improving digital solutions related to this sphere is one of the top technology trends in the media and entertainment industry.

And it’s not about entertainment only. Social media had a great impact on our lifestyles and working habits when we had to go remote during the pandemic. With such software, employees from many sectors don’t have to share the same room with their colleagues anymore. Of course, we’re not talking about surgeons and nurses or power plant workers. But if you are a representative of the global IT community, a journalist, or even a teacher giving online lessons, you might have already experienced this.

One of the key media and entertainment industry trends in 2023 is a considerable shift to more targeted content. Have a look at your Facebook or Instagram feed. It’s clear: if you have searched for information about your favorite musician or a certain brand of car, your feeds “covers” with their photos very soon. This works like targeted advertising but is not limited to ads only. People will keep on interacting with each other, that’s still the primary function of social apps. But the number of personalized recommendations will grow. And each user will receive unique suggestions.

Another important trend to follow is the ever-growing immersion into social gaming. It’s especially attractive for youngsters who’d rather play video games than share their impressions about certain events or news from their private lives. They have a special need for such gamified communication.

One more trend to consider is related to messaging apps. They are a significant part of the entire social media family. Modern users have them installed on their smartphones and tablets, and people usually keep several similar software solutions for communication. Top brands will profit from these products by sending more and more ads, useful tips, and insights directly to their customers. You have already received emails from your bank or favorite retailer, right? Be sure this will keep on growing.

If you are a business owner, pay attention to communication apps. They may become a wellspring of profit if you use them in the right way.

Creators and consumers: enhanced interaction

When talking about important trends in the media and entertainment industry in 2023, we should mention the role of content creators. Artists, musicians, writers, or performers – these personalities attract vast audiences. They have always been of great interest to lay people. But with technological advancements, it has become possible to keep in touch with them.

Many creators keep a watchful eye on modern digital media industry trends to expand their influence. These are not only world-known personalities. Creative people generating catchy content on social networks earn a living, cooperate with agencies and can even hire coworkers to promote the outcomes of their work.

However, the most popular social platforms have certain limitations. Their algorithms and policies don’t always suit the needs of creators. And those start to seek alternative ways of reaching audiences and making money.

Independent creators appeal to audiences directly by taking them to special venues where they can share content. There, entrepreneurs can even grow their communities, offer premium memberships, and shape public opinion more independently. Users subscribe to people they find interesting, unlock content with a subscription for a fee, get valuable advice, and whatnot.

Direct fan support is a popular trend in the media and entertainment industry. For example, as of December 2022, the popular service Patreon had 121.59 million visits per month. Such a way of communication gives authors more freedom and ensures better engagement for consumers. But independence has its challenges, though. Those who rely on popular social platforms can reach more people. It’s easier for them to partner with renowned brands by promoting their products, too. For independent players, it may take more effort and time to build their audience and find companies that would cooperate with them.

So, both social platforms and creators should seek efficient ways of strengthening their interaction.

Gen Zers: the ones who determine media industry trends

The key technology trends in the media and entertainment industry are directly related to the needs of Generation Z. These young people (the oldest ones turn 26 in 2023) are digital natives. They are used to living in the world of ever-advancing technology. It’s quite natural for them to experience all crucial activities digitally. They grew up surrounded by numerous devices and received an education in a gamified environment. They don’t have problems with online communication (some would sooner prefer this to offline communication). Once a new media industry trend appears, be sure to see zoomers among its first adherents.

In comparison with older generations, Gen Zers are more concerned about such social issues as environmental protection, sustainability, diversity, and so on. Many of them would rather buy expensive products that cause less harm to nature than restlessly consume cheap analogs that endanger our planet. Media and entertainment companies that want to gain trust within this group should consider these facts. For example, if you are a VOD provider, you may include more movies raising social issues in your subscription.

As this generation is still very young, its representatives will keep maturing. Some of them will probably change their consumer and buying habits. It’s a well-known fact: many people get more conservative with age. Business owners of today need to foresee potential changes. They should respond to the current needs of Gen Zers and make them a loyal audience for the years to come.

So, you should know not only the 2023 trends in the media and entertainment industry. Try to think ahead.

Fandom: the driving force of the industry

The media and entertainment sector has an amazing resource – numerous fans. Look at the music industry: vast communities around certain bands, youngsters hunting for merch of their favorite artists, countless fanfics, ardent discussions of the latest albums and videos. Fans are full of enthusiasm, and even if it fades with time, the older zealots will give way to the younger ones. The story of worshiping idols is as old as the hills.

Businesses can transform this overwhelming energy into profit. Of course, it’s not easy as love and affection are targeted at media personalities themselves rather than companies. But there are things to consider, anyway.

If you are a VOD service provider, you may include more movies featuring popular artists and charge fees for the most popular ones. You may as well keep these films in regular subscriptions but offer 3D or 4K versions to those who wish to enjoy them full-scale. Provide additional information about stars, directors, or shooting, including exclusive content “for fans only”, early access to recent blockbusters, etc.

If you own an audio streaming service, fans will appreciate social chats where they can make friends with like-minded people, merch created in collaboration with rock stars, raffles where they can win tickets to gigs, and so on. You may even organize regular contests where fans share their texts or drawings related to their favorite artists and get rewards. Getting feedback from the musicians themselves will crown it all. There are sure some stars that are not as distant as one might think. Try to engage them in this process – and it will be a win-win situation for you and your customers.

Fans are like gamers plunging into an exciting world where they can experience breathtaking encounters with fictional characters. By the way, you can use this disposition as well. Many users would appreciate it if the movies they like turned into games. Gamification as such is a powerful trend in most industries. In a world where even healthcare apps are gamified, business owners will definitely find a way to gamify entertainment software.

Media and entertainment businesses may build their content strategies considering fans’ preferences and feedback. They may not know the latest trends in the media and entertainment industry in detail, but they have something even more important – the power of love. But don’t push forward your desire to earn on someone’s affection. Provide high-quality content and seek ways to boost people’s creativity with your state-of-the-art software – and you’ll make legions of people happy.

Perhaps, striving for synthesis is what unites the above trends in the media and entertainment industry in 2023. This year will witness an even deeper interconnection of gaming, social networking, and streaming. This will strengthen cooperation between leading companies and help entrepreneurs and IT providers build efficient software solutions. No matter the severe competition, businesses will unite forces to propel tech innovations and take M&E services to the next level.