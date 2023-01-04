Biohacker and Financial Consultant Michael Hoffmann’s Views on Health and Wealth

Sometimes, the biggest roadblock is our perspective and our understanding of things. Our view of things can make or break us because our belief can lead to self-fulfilling prophecies where our perception automatically becomes our reality. Being fully aware of the power of perception, financial consultant Michael Hoffmann has a simplistic yet holistic view of health and wealth. He believes financial freedom and optimized health to be the cornerstones of a successful and satisfying life.

Mike is a financial coach and co-founder of Passivepreneurs, a project setup to help people achieve financial freedom through passive income streams. He has a unique take on life in general, where health is an irreplaceable asset and a means to success. At the same time, wealth is a means to freedom from corporate slavery and satisfaction. Mike’s holistic and mutually dependent approach to health and wealth has earned him fame and fortune on Twitter, where he talks about attaining financial freedom through multiple passive income streams. His idea of financial freedom is based on a simple and fulfilling living experience where one lives his life on his own terms.

Wealth, for others, may be a platinum status on three different airlines, leasing a new Mercedes every three years, luxury vacation, or drinking a glass of fancy wine every night, but not for Mike, who cherishes small moments of love and affection with his family most of all. He believes wealth is all about having the freedom to work from home and take your child to the park for a stroll whenever you want. His idea of wealth is life-centric and essentially different from one where money is equivalent to hollow, practically emotionless luxuries.

For Mike, familial love, satisfaction, fulfillment of purpose, and utilization of one’s full potential are the most important things in life. You are wealthy if you can do these things efficiently and more confidently.

Mikel is a staunch supporter of health and fitness and sees health as a means to optimize human performance. He emphasizes the need to invest time in regular workouts, daily walks, sleep rings, and force plates- anything and everything that helps people work at their best.

Rooting financial freedom in happiness and satisfaction, Mike believes in creating multiple passive income streams to build a consistent cash flow to sustain a content life. He systematically helps his clients with ideas and strategies for passive income generation and motivates them with his humanistic and empathic financial advice on performance optimization. Mike seeks to build a strong community of financially free people who love spending time with their families without enduring the 9-5 corporate grind.