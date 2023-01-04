How Mo Shaikh Laid the Foundation of Acclaimed Cellular Retail Business, Cell ER

One day, he came in as an employee and entered the store the next day as the CEO.

He was 19 years old when he waived college and entered the cellular retail business after graduation. An uncharted territory for him, Mo Shaikh explored the industry’s length and breadth and familiarized himself with the basics of entrepreneurship. An employee with boundless curiosity, Mo was a sharp learner and a disciplined being. During his work, he would often observe his surroundings to gauge what he felt about them.

As satisfying as the work was, regardless of how much it paid and how much he was able to save, Mo knew he was not going to stay for long. Growing up in a poor immigrant family where he watched his parents work tirelessly to earn for them and not being able to help them due to his age, Mo had always dreamt for more in life. These dreams made him the person he is today, and they didn't see him confined to being an employee for the rest of his life.

So even though the cellular retail business was paying well enough to get by comfortably while providing for his family, that thirst for wanting more couldn't be quenched. It was born from a beautiful dream, and killing that dream meant killing the opportunity to do something good in this world.

Hence, Mo responded to it. He had saved enough so that when the time came, he went on to seal the deal with his boss and bought the entire retail store. One day, he came in as an employee and entered the store the next day as the CEO. Mo and his ambitions were driving towards an incredible future at a remarkable pace.

While on his journey, he would buy a few more retail stores. Over the next five years, Mo announced his arrival in the industry by acquiring and selling more than 10 different retail locations. At present, Mo has invested in real estate, music production and dog breeding businesses, and he owns 8 retail locations under the name Cell ER.

When we asked him about the business, he mentioned he couldn’t be prouder than he was on that day. “Cell ER has become a household name in the past few years due to marketing, high client satisfaction, and services for electronics other than just cellphones,” he shared. He said he would personally see to it that they stand out among the crowd in the industry. Most repair stores use the cheapest materials and parts to basically slap a band-aid on and get clients out the door, but at Cell ER, they ensure high-quality work in less than an expected time frame.

Mo’s journey is still far from complete. With still quite a way to go before calling it quits, he makes sure to spread his wings and reach new heights every day.