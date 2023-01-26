Music Coach Sean Wilson Explains the Rules of Playing Music by Ear

Music is intended to bring hope and enlightenment to the listeners. It provides a ray of sunshine to the darkness engulfed in modern lives. The ability to listen to a song and play it by ear is a big part of what music is all about. Being able to recreate a song on the piano using just your ears sounds like a magical ability, but did you know that with proper training and expert guidance, you can learn how to play music by ear?

Meet Sean Wilson, a music content creator and coach by profession, who specifically focuses on teaching musicians to play gospel, and jazz songs or to improvise by ear on the piano. His crystal-clear vision of playing music by ear has earned him the reputation of being one of the best leading music coaches in the musical sphere.

There are two major ways that musicians want to learn to play by ear. The first is chords, to be able to hear a song and recognize the chord progression. The second is melodies, to be able to listen to a tune and playback the same notes. If one understands chords internally, it frees them from sheet music or looking up the chord chart to play a new song.

Playing by ear is a highly desired skill among musicians. According to Sean, getting the right kinds of ear training and the truth behind how playing by ear works can enable you to learn to play by ear quickly and easily. As per Sean’s guidance, the initial step is to learn the chord, scales, and triads. The musicians need to learn to replicate pitches, determine which note is higher or lower and find the root of a chord by ear. Next, the musicians are required to understand how to identify the highest note and every note within a chord. Then, they have to learn how to hear tri-tones, and other intervals such as the perfect 5th, perfect 4th, major 3rd, minor 7th intervals, major 2nd, etc.

Moreover, Sean also mentors his students on what to practice on the piano to build vocabulary. Coupled with his unique approach, he also focuses on finding and showing the notes to a song, commonly known as transcription in musical terms. He adds that transcribing is learning a piece of music by ear and writing out the notes. As it is a trial-and-error process, it aids in improving musical awareness.

If you’re looking for ear piano lessons, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced pianist, there’s something for everyone at ‘Sean Wilson Piano.’ So get ready to start learning with talented coach Sean and impress your friends and family with your new skills.