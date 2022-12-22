Top Reason For Music Listeners Decline Every Year

Streaming music has seen a decline in recent years, with initial data showing a drop of 7-9% in some markets. However, there is evidence to suggest that it may be starting to recover in some markets. The recent pandemic has been blamed for the decline, but there are also a number of other factors to blame. People are becoming increasingly focused on news media and commuting has changed, making it harder to find time to listen to music.

Record stores are a time warp

Whether you're a die-hard vinyl lover or just want to explore the world of vinyl, record stores offer a unique musical experience. Unlike digital downloads, vinyl records are played on turntables. That means that you can't flip through the tracks - you have to sit still and listen to each track.

Despite the enduring power of vinyl records, the music industry doesn't invest in new releases. It doesn't spend money on R&D - an essential component of any industry looking for growth. Meanwhile, music stores once aggressively marketed new music, but now make most of their income by selling reissues and used LPs. Meanwhile, radio stations and satellite radio are largely focused on old hits.

Record stores have been suffering from the digital age for years. In the early 2000s, record sales hit an all-time low and Tower Records' CEO was forced to use debt to expand the business. The company reported losses of $10 million in 2000 and $90 million in 2001. Sales of physical albums peaked at 785 million in 2000 and dropped to 103 million by last year. These losses were largely the result of the shift in music consumption from physical to digital.

The Internet makes it easy to sell and buy used records. Discogs allows buyers to connect with sellers from all over the world. It also lets you catalog your collection and create wish lists. With more than 62 million listings, the site is a virtual record store that enables music lovers to make the right decisions.

People don't buy new music

People aren't buying new music every year, and there are a few reasons why. One is the difficulty of generating a hit in a crowded market. Many people prefer music they already know or are familiar with. It's also harder to reach new audiences and make a hit that will be ubiquitous.

Another reason is the decline in CD sales. According to the 2022 Nielsen Music U.S. report, music sales fell 2 percent in 2022, but the number of tracks and albums sold increased. The growth in streaming accounted for some of that loss in album sales. Despite this, the music industry is thriving in other areas.