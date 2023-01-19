Better New than Used: The 7 Vital Parts for Your Off-Roader

As you look for an off-roader, such as an ATV, there are some accessories and parts that you need to consider. Some of the vital parts of an off-roader that you should be conversant with include handguards and brakes, among other parts.

Important Parts for an Off-Roader

Instead of learning about all the moving parts of an off-roader, you should focus on understanding the vital accessories and parts that play a crucial role when off-roading, and they include:

1. Grips and Handguards

When riding an off-roader, you must ensure that its grip is responsive and comfortable. The handguards should also be protective. Remember that you’ll make rapid adjustments when on off-road terrains, which means your off-roader should respond fast to all the inputs. When riding an ATV, your hands will be vulnerable. Fortunately, handguards can offer the protection you need.

2. Mudguards

The mud flaps or mudguards usually minimize the dust that can be launched into the air by your off-roader’s tires. In addition, the mudguards protect sensitive parts of an off-roader, such as the body.

3. Fuel Tank

As you ride offroad, you need enough fuel, so you need to install a larger fuel tank. Fortunately, there are fuel tanks that aren’t as bulky, and they will fit well into your ATV.

4. Suspension

Most off-roaders, such as ATVs, have independent suspensions for every wheel. Such a suspension makes it easy to navigate challenging trails and rough terrains. Fortunately, the suspension can be easily removed when you need to replace or repair them. The suspension can also be adjusted. The suspension settings will always depend on the terrain you’re supposed to negotiate.

5. Brakes

Brakes are an essential part of an off-roader. However, the brakes on an off-roader are supposed to be exceptional. You may be forced to make sudden adjustments at high speeds when on rough terrains. As a result, you need reliable brakes.

Also, you need to keep track of the condition of your brake pads. When riding a lot, the brake pads wear out fast. Another important part is the brake hoses. To ensure your brakes are responsive, purchase high-quality brake lines to avoid major repair expenses in the future. You should purchase a disc guard to protect the brake rotors when driving on rocky terrain.

6. Exhaust

The exhaust of an off-roader is usually located under the fairing to ensure the heat build-up won’t bother you. You'll find the exhaust when you remove the panels on the ATV. An ATV can also be tuned to produce more horsepower. Nonetheless, tuning is only necessary when competing at professional levels.

7. Tires

The types of tires you should purchase will depend on the terrain you plan on using. Why? The tires have a direct impact on acceleration and handling. So, you should acquire the right tires depending on your riding style. The tire hardness, knob spacing, and tread weight also matter.

Why are the New Parts Better than the Used Ones?

When purchasing any of the vital parts of an off-roader listed above, you should opt for new parts instead of new ones. Why?

1. Quality and Performance

When you opt for used parts, you may come across both non-genuine and genuine parts. But, on the other hand, it is hard to come across new parts that aren’t genuine. It is because the production line of new parts is also similar compared to used parts.

2. Safety

Used parts compromise your safety when riding an off-roader or any other automobile. Why? Because some of the used parts aren’t meant for your ATV or UTV model. As a result, these parts cannot coordinate well with the rest of the ATV.

Final Thoughts

Do you enjoy off-roading? You need to have an in-depth understanding of some of the major components of an off-roader. We've listed some of the primary parts for an off-roader above. Also, we've looked into the role of these parts in an ATV or UTV. When purchasing any of these parts, ensure they're new.