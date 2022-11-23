Meet The King of Dance, Oleg Astakhov

Living life to the fullest! Not everyone understands what that truly means. But there are many who have stepped, jumped, leaped and even danced their way out of their comfort zone to live a more meaningful and purpose-filled life. One of such people is Oleg Astakhov, multi-award winnning ballroom dancer extraordinaire who started out in the small town of Lutsk. With over 500,000 followers across his Facebook and Instagram channels Oleg is a force to be reckoned with.

Unashamed of his roots, the Ukrainian born, professional dance instructor didn’t start out with a strong desire for ballroom dancing. In a recent interview at the Millenium Dance Sport, he was asked if he remembered the time he started dancing,

“It was a long time ago. Actually, I never wanted to dance. My parents pushed me. When I started dancing, at first I was not succeeding but that actually motivated me to become even better and that’s how it all started.”

And better he became! Astakhov is a well-known choreographer and ballroom dancer. He is known for being the winner and finalist of the prestigious US Professional Dance Competition. The resilent and determined Oleg is now a globally recognized dance instructor with over 12 years teaching experience, training people through online videos and in-person studio classes.

High in demand, he loves preparing his students for dance reality shows and competitions. Astakhov teaches dance workouts, exercises, drills and professional dance classes. Till date, he has worked and appeared as a choreographer on numerous TV shows and movies. He’s also worked with an incredible list of celebrities like Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

Oleg truly believes in spreading joy and happiness through dance. So he’s dreaming big and working smart to reach millions of people. With an insatiable desire to spread the gospel of Latin American dance, in 2022, Astakhov created an android and iphone app called, “Dance With Oleg” a monthly subscription service where he teaches through videos courses and programs to online learners. Through the Dance With Oleg app, users can burn some carbs and have some fun learning ballroom and Latin dances, like the Cha Cha, Jive, Mambo, Samba, Rumba, Salsa, Paso Doble, Polka, Swing, Tango, Waltz, Bachata, and so much more.

He has a massive social media following and there’s a simple reason why. He understands the importance of adding value to people’s lives, and this he does with lots of love and passion through dance. His serial entrepreneur status has led him to open four dance studios in Los Angeles, Ballroom Dancing LA in Alhambra, Beverly Hills Dance Studio, Vibe dance studio and the most recent, Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Arcadia.

“Your quality is not dropping. I saw you dancing with your students and taking care of them. What’s your secret?”

An ecstatic Oleg replied, “The secret is just to be spontaneous and to do everything with love. Keep your passion burning inside. I try to do everything with a personal interest. So it has to be entertaining for me and hopefully, fun for the students. So all I do is true from my heart.”