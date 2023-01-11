Double Jeopardy: The COVID-19 Pandemic and Domestic Violence

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be more than just a public health emergency. Whether it’s in the way that the economy collapsed due to the high number of business closures and unemployment rates, or in how many have been forced to adjust to the new normal, the virus has adversely impacted the lives of the majority of people in one way or another.

Most people think that staying at home with your family is a blessing, and most times, they’re right, but for people who live with abusive partners, it’s a torturous ordeal to have to spend the whole day with someone that harms them.

Is COVID-19 Causing Domestic Violence?

What is evident is that the strain caused by the virus is bound to exacerbate domestic abuse that is already there.

To say that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing domestic violence is wrong, as there is little to no evidence to support such a claim. However, what is evident is that the strain caused by the virus is bound to exacerbate domestic abuse that is already there. In fact, abusers even use the circumstances of the pandemic as a means to exert more control over a victim.

Why Does the Pandemic Make Domestic Violence More Prevalent?

Even though some stay-at-home orders are gradually being lifted, there are still a plethora of stressors that make leaving an abusive partner difficult. Jobs are difficult to find, let alone keep. The virus is still out there and there still isn’t a vaccine. People are isolated, whether it’s because of stay-at-home orders that are still in effect or because of interstate travel restrictions. These are difficult times, and to leave the security of a household, even one that is abusive, is perceived to be much worse than enduring the abuse.

Other Factors: Alcohol Consumption

The World Health Organization cites a strong correlation between alcohol and domestic violence between partners. It’s also common knowledge that alcohol, depending on how much excess is consumed, will impair a person’s reaction time, thinking, decision-making, and emotional inhibitions. In fact, people who abuse alcohol are more likely to resort to violence during conflicts.

The fact that many people turn to alcohol when they’re under a lot of stress further complicates things, because the previously-mentioned stressors are enough on their own to create a strain on a relationship, but it also pushes a person to abuse alcohol, which weakens a person’s control over themselves.

What to Do When Faced With Domestic Violence?

If you’re in immediate danger, get to a safe spot in your house and call the police right away. Once you are safe, you might want to talk to a domestic assault lawyer to understand your legal options and protect your rights. As a neighbor, you should never ignore the signs of a fight, especially when there are calls for help.

There are also a number of hotlines that cater to domestic abuse victims. The government also puts a focus on not only making sure that the victim is far from danger, but also that the victim has a safe environment to live in. Finally, once safe, there are lawyers like this divorce attorney to help victims cut ties from abusive partners.

Your own home doesn’t have to be a prison. There are many resources that are available for domestic violence victims and the pandemic shouldn’t be a reason to endure abuse at the expense of security.