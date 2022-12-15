Progressive Investing: Does It Really Exist?

Investing is an activity that can be done in many different ways, but can it be progressive? There has been a great deal of debate in recent times about whether progressive investments are possible, so what do you need to know about this subject before you make your next investments?

The Definition of Progressive Investing

The simplest way to describe progressive investing is as an approach that sees money put into a forward-thinking company or fund with good intentions. However, it may be more useful to consider more commonly used terms such as ethical investing, socially responsible investing, and green investing, all of which could come under the general heading of progressive investing in one way or another.

Each of these names refers to a different way of trying to grow your money in a sustainable, sensible way, that doesn’t harm the planet or anyone on it. The first important point to remember is that this type of investing has the goal of providing a good financial return, just like any other kind of investment.

Ethical investing involves putting money into a company or industry that fits in with the investor’s beliefs. This can mean that they avoid certain types of business that they feel are harmful to society or exploit certain communities such as farmers in developing countries. Socially responsible investing often has similar goals, while it can also be used to encourage improved corporate responsibility, as explained here by BDC.

Green or sustainable investing is mainly about encouraging eco-friendly practices. This could mean investing in a company that produces renewable energy or some other green product or service. It could also involve investing in companies that have a proven track record in looking after the planet by cutting down on waste, or using recyclable materials, and so on.

How Do You Carry Out Progressive Investing?

The first issue to consider here is what type of progressive investing most interests you, which will let you see where to focus your attention and carry out your research. It’s easy to find a list of the greenest companies or the most socially responsible companies online, so it shouldn’t take you too long once you get started.

However, it’s worth remembering that these lists change from time to time, as new initiatives are launched or details of the success of existing projects are released. Most companies now provide details of their plans to be eco-friendlier or socially responsible, but don’t forget that you need to see impartial evidence that this is actually making a difference. This list from Shopify includes brands such as Starbucks, Lego, and Ben & Jerrys.

Once you’ve decided which type of investment to make, you’ll want to use a reputable broker or platform, such as those listed on the Investing Reviews site. These impartial reviews let you read the details of well-established trading platforms like eToro, TD Ameritrade, and Tasty Works. On some sites, you’ll find socially responsible and ethical funds that let you invest in the areas that interest you, without needing to carry out too much of your own research.

Progressive investing exists and it’s something that we expect to see grow in popularity as more people become aware of it and see how easy it is to carry out. It might not be right for everyone, but it offers interesting possibilities for anyone who wants to try to grow their money and feel good about it.