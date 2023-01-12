9 Pros and Cons of Distance Learning

Distance learning is a recent form of education where students attend classes, submit assignments, and sit for tests on the internet. The student and teacher/ professor are usually separate by distance and sometimes even time. A student in a distance learning program completes courses and attains a certificate/ diploma/ degree without attending campus physically.

With the advancements in technology, you can study up to the postgraduate level online. Different students opt for distance learning for varying reasons, including time, money, or geographical constraints. One good option is to consider using a psychology essay writing service. If you are considering this option, below are some pros and cons you should consider.

You Can Decide to Study Anywhere in the World

Distance learning has opened up opportunities for people limited by distance to study in their dream colleges. You can attend classes halfway across the world and earn your degree all from your computer. Other students from other parts of the world will be doing the course at the same time. Distance education also means that you can travel and see the world while also juggling your studies.

You Can Work Part or Full Time

Distance learning allows you to plan your classes around your job and family responsibilities. Most online programs permit students to set days and hours for their classes. For example, if you have a full-time job, you can schedule your classes from five in the evening.

For a part-time job, you can do your classes outside of your shift and even adjust your classes if later. The same flexibility applied to assignments. You’ll have plenty of time to work on your essays and even get a college essay editor service to polish them. So, distance learning is a really attractive option for people who want to further their education while keeping their job.

You Have Control of the Time and Place

You will be the one to designate a place for your classes. You can choose to do them at work, home, or even on the road. Distance learning essentially gives you absolute freedom with your time and space. The downside is that you can easily waste a lot of time or not get the maximum benefit from your classes. So:

Ensure you set aside space/ room for your studies;

Make sure that the spot you choose is not in the way of other people;

Confirm that your internet connection is stable so that you’re not interrupted midway;

Clear any clutter and get organized.

You Save Time and Energy Otherwise Spent Commuting

With distance learning, your studies are in your living area. So, it means that you won’t be moving back and forth between campus and home. You don’t have to worry about traffic (if you’re commuting). And, you save a lot of energy by not physically going to and from class.

Perhaps the greatest benefit of not commuting to your classes is that you save a lot of money in the long-run. Transportation costs account for between $1,060 to $1,840 from the undergraduate budget. You can also use the extra minutes you have before to study and prepare for your class. Distance learning is convenient, especially for those students living a significant distance off of campus.

You Study at Your Speed

In a typical classroom setting, the educator moves with a particular pace, whether you’ve grasped what has been taught or not. If you don’t attend class, there’s no way to catch up. This kind of system favors some students and leaves others at a disadvantage. With virtual learning, however, you move as slow or as quickly as you want as no one is rushing you.

It Is a Much Cheaper Option Than a Traditional Degree

College is expensive today with tuition alone running up to several thousands of dollars. If you don’t have a grant or education loan, it can be hard to make ends meet. If you are looking to study while on a budget, distance learning is quite affordable. But how is distance learning cheaper than a full-time degree?

Degrees from online colleges charge less tuition (especially full online colleges).

You’ll not incur travel expenses to and from campus.

You’ll not need to pay additional fees such as renting accommodation near the school.

You Miss the Social Aspect of Being in College

While there are numerous advantages of distance learning, there are some few cons as well. One- and probably the most significant- is that you don’t get the same social atmosphere you would by being on campus. Social interactions are important for developing oral skills and confidence. Unfortunately, with distance learning, you rarely (if never) get to interact with other students.

You Don’t Get to Physically Interact with Your Professors

Distance learning also makes it impossible to deliver hands-on learning. You don’t get to physically talk or face your professor, which can sometimes help to open up. It’s also difficult to build a close connection with your educator because of the lack of a personal touch. If you prefer a learning atmosphere where you see your lecturer face-to-face, distance learning might not be ideal for you.

It’s Easy to Lose Motivation and Fall Off

You are far from your educator, are given the freedom to dictate your timetable, and don’t have to report to class. All that keeps you committed to your course is self-discipline. Distance learning is for those students who can stay focused even without supervision. Otherwise, it’s easy to lose all the motivation you started with and slack off your classes.

Ending Note

Distance learning has come as a relief for many students. It offers a viable solution to students who are limited by time, location, and even budget. While this form of learning is not perfect, the benefits far outweigh the cons. And, the majority of employers today have no problem with online degrees.

