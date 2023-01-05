How to Build a Real Estate Investment Portfolio

Creating a portfolio of real estate investments is a great way to create passive income, but it also requires careful planning and research. You can purchase properties to rent out, invest in REITs, invest in tax liens, or get into the fixer-upper game.

In this article, we'll discuss some of the key factors to consider when building your portfolio. You'll learn how to evaluate properties, understand the market, and decide on a financing plan. You'll also learn how to develop entry and exit strategies.

Understand Real Estate Market Fluctuations

Whether new to real estate or a seasoned investor, it's important to understand what causes real estate market fluctuations and to know how to make the most of them. As an investor, you need to identify properties that will perform well in the next real estate cycle. There are many ways to do this, from researching a particular market to building a long-term strategy.

For instance, the real estate market tends to cycle through four phases. During the recovery phase, properties are often available for less than their market value. This is the time to pounce on low-cost properties or properties that are undervalued in their current state. This is also a good time to purchase multifamily assets, bank-owned homes, and other distressed properties. The recovery phase also offers redevelopment opportunities.

Learn How to Evaluate Good Properties

Investing in real estate requires more than just a purchase price. It takes careful planning and research to develop the best portfolio of properties you can afford. You also have to consider your risk tolerance. You don't want to get into an investment strategy you aren't comfortable with.

One of the most important aspects of building a portfolio is your asset allocation. For example, if you have $500,000, you might not want to spend all of it on a single property. Instead, you might choose to invest in several properties with different market niches.

Don’t Sleep on Tax Lien Investments

Buying tax liens to build a real estate investment portfolio can be a great way to earn passive real estate profits. But first, you will need to understand the risks and rewards associated with tax lien investing. The US Tax Lien Association offers an educational program on the topic. The organization also has a professional staff who can assist you in your investing endeavors.

The first step in investing in tax liens is determining the amount of property taxes owed. This information can be found on the county website or through the state's public records. Then, choose a neighborhood where you think there is a good chance of a financial return.

After identifying a property with a profit potential, you must buy the tax lien certificate at an auction. You can usually purchase these certificates for as little as a few hundred dollars.

Consider Your Financing Options

In real estate — like in any type of investment — it is important to consider your financing options. If you can't get the cash you need to buy an investment property, you might find yourself in a tight spot. Talk to an investment advisor, read up on the latest trends in real estate, join a network of real estate investors, etc. You can start with your personal funds, but consider other options as well. Taking out a loan, joining other investors, or borrowing from family and friends are valid options.

Prepare Entry and Exit Strategies

Developing entry and exit strategies for your real estate investment portfolio is essential for anyone investing in property. Without a plan, an investor risks failing to achieve the expected results or losing all their money.

A good plan will consider the following factors: time, the properties held, the local market, your appetite for risk, and overall financial stability. These factors will dictate the type of exit strategy an investor will pursue.

For example, you could sell a multifamily property, flip a home, or move forward with foreclosure in a tax lien case. While these are all effective strategies, they are not recommended for everyone.

Bottom Line

Creating a real estate portfolio is a great way to generate positive cash flow and to build wealth. Whatever specific strategy you use, be sure you perform thorough research, understand the market, assume the necessary risks, and rely on seasoned professionals to help you.