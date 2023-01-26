How Content Creator Sammy Gerb Is Creating Waves through Art, Philanthropy and Innovative Content

In the current times, originality has become a rarity, as if everything new has already been done by someone or the other, and we are destined only to recreate, represent, and reiterate. At the very best, all that is afforded to us are fresh imitations. It is this dejection, in the face of endless content, that artists and content creators like Sammy Gerb curb with their inspirational artistic process and reassuring stories.

Sammy Gerb is a content creator, artist, philanthropist and a full-time veterinarian. She is originally from New Jersey where she was raised by a small family. Growing up, she had aspirations to be a vet and followed the trajectory straight through vet school to the professional clinic.

Although Sammy was always into arts - occasionally painting as a child and looking out for creative means to channel her energy - she started taking it more seriously during the early days of the COVID pandemic. She was, like many of us, feeling confused and wholly dejected while under lockdown. It was at a friend’s house one night that she rediscovered her nearly forgotten artistic talent, when she decided to paint her friend a giant 2x4 Jenga set with dare-prompts on the underside for players. This was a success and Sammy had the unique idea to inspire others and help them through the difficult first few months of the pandemic.

Sammy started recording TikToks and taking on small art projects, currently on her 3rd giant Jenga set with plans to continue. She has additionally painted over 600 paintings, which have been commissioned and bought by people from all over the world and the country. Her artistic theme is unique, combining minimalism with portraiture. In some of her works, there is an undertone of intense surreal symbolism. As such, all 600 of her pieces offer something refreshing and new. She says, “I prefer to use a lot of humor and cartoon style in my paintings.”

On content creation, she records videos of herself painting and creating her art. She couples the videos with personal stories which her hefty TikTok following of 1.7 million finds equally fascinating and relatable. She also posts tutorials for art and content creation on her Youtube and website. She believes that art can be done without the snobbish pretension which is often associated with it. Artists should, especially in the wake of the pandemic, inspire people to be empathetic and promote inclusivity.

Sammy regularly donates a percentage of her earnings to different charities and organizations. She believes it is extremely important to give back to the community which allows you to do what you love. In addition, she participates in drives and relief campaigns for sustainability and environmental longevity, with some of the organizations closest to her heart being Second Chance and Race Matters Friends. She regularly documents her donations to each of the organizations.

You can check out Sammy Gerb’s work on her website or her social media.