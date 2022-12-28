Savo Vukcevic’s old school approach to business and investing is the success mantra of RPC Fund Management

Every successful person follows a success mantra for their growth. Yet the old-school approach is the most unique way for the growth of any organisation. Because in this era of following the same trends and patterns, bringing something new and revolutionary yet simple is something appreciated by everyone. The founder of renowned company RPC Fund Management, the youngest hedge fund manager in the world, Savo Vukcevic has introduced the old school investing tactics and ignoring the current trends in the business, as ironic. He says, “It is amusing that I am simultaneously an old school hedge fund manager and the youngest hedge fund manager in history. But I like being in that position, it is challenging but also very rewarding.”

What’s most unique and amusing is the psychology based approach, in which he understands the thought process and the psychology of the clients and market which further helps him in predicting the market movements. In brief he explained, it is about analysing how traders, especially retail, will react to some global events and try to predict how that will move the market. We always like to stay a step ahead of the public thought process, for example, when the pandemic appeared, it was easy to guess that Pfizer, being the biggest pharmaceutical company in the US, will develop a vaccine, but in order to stay ahead you need to go deeper into the thought process, who will distribute and ship that vaccine? FedEx? Etc. It was easy to see inflation coming when the US government started giving away stimulus checks, but how will people spend that stimulus money? Using credit cards, we bought credit card stocks, and during expansion and IPOs we bought investment bank stocks.

He suggests, try to comprehend the collective psychology and psychological processes that ultimately drive the market and determine the final price movements on the stock exchange if you want to be a successful investor. In reality, the collective psyche of all market participants is what drives the markets. To put it simply, it's the distinction between the participants' hopes, desires, fears, and expectations. Try to comprehend the triggers that the market participants' emotions are controlled by. Knowing these things and researching human psychology, thinking, and behaviour enable me to predict how people will respond to specific events before they occur. You will be able to forecast price movement if you are successful in predicting how market participants will act. Consider looking past the obvious. Reach for the stars instead of the low hanging fruit. It was simple to predict that oil prices would rise during the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine war, but I was aware that the price of uranium would also rise.

Substantially more, and nuclear energy would once again be a hot issue of conversation. Instead of concentrating on the emotions themselves, try to concentrate on what drives the markets and determines them. To avoid being like them and talking about other people instead of concentrating on your own profession and business, try to avoid focusing on your detractors. Instead of concentrating on your challenges, overcome them. While animals look for cover from the rain, eagles just soar above the clouds. Private aircraft fly above turbulence; similarly, I soar to heights beyond the reach of my detractors and rivals.

At last, Savo Vukcevic, the youngest hedge fund manager ever, says in order to play the markets, you need to understand the psychology behind them.