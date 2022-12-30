Real Estate Guru Dr. Steven Kaufman and His Triumphant Journey in the Industry

Reaching the pinnacle of financial success requires a lot of hard work and effort. Holding the highest regard in the financing sector, Dr. Steven Kaufman is on a mission to develop solutions for investment and debt capital preservation alongside generating above-market returns. The well-known philanthropist has become a leading figure in the financial sphere through his riveting efforts.

Finance enthusiast and the founder of Zeus Lending and Zeus Equity Group, Steven started as a part-time accountant at an accounting firm while pursuing an accounting degree at night. Amidst his job, he became familiar with the trivial elements of real estate. After meeting a real estate professional and having an insight into the nooks and crannies of the industry, he was intrigued, and that marked the glorious beginning of his journey in the real estate and finance sector.

With no clear goal in mind, Steven acted straight away on what the mentor enlightened him with. The distinguished investor bought three rental properties before the age of 21. These sequential events were fate-changing that led him to become a leader in the real estate sector. Fast forward 25 years, Steven lent a hand to over $5 billion in retail mortgage loan originations with a history of more than 17,000 transactions.

With a net worth of $250 million, Steven measures his success with the success of his clients. Besides holding C-level positions in real estate enterprises for over 25 years, he still coordinates with his clients. A total of $ 1 billion was coordinated for companies including American Express, Exxon Mobil, and Hewlett Packard. Being an overachiever, he has also founded a bespoke financial management institution of NewYork Mutuals.

Steven has consistently earned recognition for his leadership and client services in complex commercial and real estate matters throughout the United States. His company, Zeus Lending - a leading online provider of real estate financing, has been acknowledged as the 37th fastest-growing private financial services firm.

Apart from all these achievements, Steven was also on the list of "40 Under 40" by National Mortgage Professional Magazine, which annually recognizes top mortgage professionals under the age of 40. He has been categorized as one of the “Most Admired CEO” by the Houston Business Journal. As a Dean's Advisory Council member at the University of Houston’s School of Business, he also provides consultation on a variety of business issues. Various renowned news organizations, including FOX, ABC, CBS, CNN, and Bloomberg, interviewed Steven.

With the catchphrase “You can’t buy experience. You can only experience it,” Steven has come a long way in the industry. He is the true epitome of rising from the ashes, as he began investing with no knowledge and has now become a leader. He was compelled to go toward the real estate sector from the beginning, so he chose what intrigued him. His consistency and hard work led to an ultimate gain in the industry, and there is no doubt that he is a true inspiration for the youth today.