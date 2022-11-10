The situation with LA's rising rental prices

Rental prices are rising across LA, with the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment at almost $2400, the same as the minimum wage of approximately $15 per hour for someone working a 40-hour week. This means that those working for the lower end of the pay scale are being priced out of neighborhoods across the whole of Los Angeles and the wider California state.

So what exactly is going on?

Inflation is on the up across the world, and the US has not been left unscathed. Currently, US inflation is at 8.5%, but at the state level, it can vary. In LA, it can also depend on the service or commodity being purchased, with different products rising at different paces. This, of course, has a knock-on effect on the rent market.

Firstly, the cost of constructing new apartments increases due to inflation when purchasing concrete, steel, iron, wood, and bricks, amongst others. The cost of labor has also gone up, along with fuel and electricity, all components essential in building a new property. This means that the end product becomes more expensive and sells at a higher price which in turn pushes up the cost of older properties that are also on the market.

When it comes to rental properties, new units go for a higher price due to the cost of constructing them, while older properties are priced higher to match. This, along with increased demand, means that costs are rising at a rate, not in line with people’s spending power. But what does this mean for landlords?

Some may criticize landlords for increasing their prices, but they are also grappling with higher costs. Renting out property and being a responsible landlord comes with various obligations, such as maintaining the property, responding to the needs and requirements of the tenant, and also covering the property and their liability with insurance. For example, California landlord insurance should cover damage due to weather events, fire, and earthquakes, loss of business cover, liability protection, and even medical costs if a tenant is injured. These costs often have to be worked into the final rental price offered to the tenant.

They will also have higher mortgage costs as interest rates have left homeowners paying higher repayments. Taxes, the management or letting fees, and other kinds of insurance also have to be covered - all of which are also impacted by the local and international situation.

So what will happen in the future?

While rental costs remain high, the selling market witnessed a dip in September of around 30%, suggesting things could take a downward turn. Even house prices noted a slight dip of 2% between August and September, bringing the median down to $765,000. The market is far from balanced though, and there will likely be continued pressure over the coming months. As for 2023, if the wider situation remains as it is, prices across all areas and markets will rise, but at a slightly slower pace. Costs are unlikely to decrease, but things should start to be more stable.