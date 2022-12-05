How Spending a Consistent Amount of Time Online Can Affect Your Life

Recent studies have shown that many adults and teenagers are getting addicted to their phones. Although teenagers and kids spend more time online on average, the same is seen in about 28 percent of adults in the United States, according to a 2019 survey.

It's a well-known fact that excessive screen time can have devastating effects on kids, but what effect does it have on adults? There are many benefits and downsides to being online consistently, whether playing your favourite casino tables online or scrolling through cat videos on YouTube.

Over the past few years, more adults in America have bought smartphones, giving them unfiltered access to screens. The percentage shot up from 35 per cent in 2011 to 81 per cent in 2019. Almost everyone has a minicomputer in their pockets that they can reach whenever they want. There has been a surge in the number of people playing online table games, showing that more people are spending time on their screens than usual. Although social media helps us connect with loved ones and form more relationships, there have been bad and good sides to increased screen time.

Negatives

There is a link between screen time and depression. Of course, people get entertained on the internet by watching funny videos or playing casino games like online slots. Regardless, staring at a screen for an extended period can lower your mood and, in some cases, lead to serious depression. According to psychology, the ability to stay connected whenever we want makes us feel disconnected from society. Although there's some form of connectivity online, it doesn't replace the real relationships we form away from the internet. It affects your personal life because you spend less time with the people who need you, including your family, children, and any relationships you've formed.

Believe it or not, screen time is a form of sedentary behaviour discouraged because it has been linked to depression and other illnesses, such as cardiovascular health problems. Using screens at night can also lead to sleep deprivation, which could ultimately lead to depression. Screen time before bed can suppress the production of melatonin, a hormone that plays a huge role in the sleep-wake cycle. The emitted blue light tricks the brain into thinking it's still daytime, causing you to have a hard time falling asleep.

Positives

There are benefits to using your phone regularly. People who use social media more often are less likely to have psychosocial distress linked to anxiety and depression. Staying connected to people with whom you've already built a relationship can enhance the bond in that relationship. This is not to be compared to mindlessly scrolling on Instagram all day or engaging in things that rarely add value to your life.

People now make money online instead of in the traditional 9-to-5 suit-and-tie environment. Gamblers are not left out of this, as registering in an online casino enables them to make money online when done responsibly and skillfully.

How to Use Screen Time Wisely Take Breaks to Exercise

Walking away from your PC or smartphone helps your eyes take a break. You can take a quick walk to move your body during this time.

● Use tools to track your screen time

Some apps can help you track how much time you spend on the internet, making you more aware and limiting screen time.

● Reminder to use wearables

If you don't like the idea of an app, wearable reminders such as an Apple Watch can notify you if you haven't been active in the previous hour.

● Blue light-blocking glasses

These glasses help block out the blue light, helping you fall asleep much faster at night.

Takeaway

Many studies on screen time focus on children and teens, but there has been a surge in the number of adults addicted to their phones. Excessive phone use can lead to depression and anxiety, but using it to connect with your loved ones is healthier. When you next intend to use your phone or laptop for a long period, set time breaks when you can get up to take a quick nap or exercise.

