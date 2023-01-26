Tysen Knight - Inspiring People Through Street Art

Art is an auxiliary language which crosses all cultural and language barriers, and can be understood by anyone regardless of their color, cast, creed, race, culture or nationality. It is a medium through which people express their thoughts, ideas, emotions and creativity. Art is extremely crucial for the culture of a country as it bridges the gap between diverse religious groups, ethnicities, racial groups and dialects, and acts as a reflection of our morals, virtues and common values.

One unique and artistic way of expressing oneself is through street art, which reflects a hidden segment of artists, the perils and safety of the streets, the spirit of a specific period, and the sense of belonging and community. The walls of the cities are the blank canvases, where artists create pieces of artwork which communicate their feelings and emotions. Street art illustrates cultural vibrancy and provides a sense of creativity and freedom, which allows the artists to put their views, opinions and issues out in the open for discussion. However, becoming a successful artist is not easy and requires talent and a certain set of skills. One such artist who has made numerous contributions in the world of art through his powerful work is Tysen Knight.

Tysen Knight is an international pop urban artist, an accomplished filmmaker and a muralist, who is famous for his street art based on pop art sense and Buddha’s teachings, and is inspired by the artworks of popular artists such as Jean-Michael Basquiat, Pablo Picasso, Keith Haring and Andy Warhol. Knight was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on 29th June, 1976, but later moved to New Jersey, from where he completed his high school education. He didn’t pursue further schooling after his graduation, and started working at a very young age after acquiring a Barber’s license. During his childhood, Knight came across the works of popular artists such as Andy Warhol, after which he developed an interest in street art and graffiti, which he used as a tool to convey his emotions through drawings and paintings on vacant buildings and walls. He used his talent to create business logos and his skill to generate a source of income by drawing cartoons, painting and airbrushing jeans for $25 at a very young age.

From drawing business logos to becoming a globally recognized artist, Knight has come a long way. On 23rd October, 2019, his new Masterpiece Mash-Up Series collection, inspired by the paintings of well-known artists such as Grant Wood, Leonardo Da Vinci and Pablo Picasso, was exhibited at Time Square, New York. Apart from being a regular gallery contributor in his professional career, Knight has also worked as an Artist Educator-in-Residence at the Palm Springs Art Museum for a short period. During his illustrious career, Knight has worked alongside various charitable organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Midnight Mission to help homeless kids. He also collaborated with Boys Art Mentorship Program and Palm Springs Unified School District to encourage at-risk youth through his street art.

In his film career, he did minor roles initially but later got huge success for his documentary, The Art of Hustle: Street Art Documentary, which was based on street art and graffiti. During his film career, he has been a part of movies such as Driven by Desire (2013), Closer to Crazy (2010), The Adventures of Umbweki (2009), Nora’s Hair Salon (2008), House Arrest (2008), Sharam Party All the Time (2007), Akira’s Hip Hop Shop (2007), Epic Movie (2007), He Got Bills (2005), Ski Trippin’ (2005) And the Negro Zone (2003). He is also the director and writer of Driven by Desire (2013) and The Art of Hustle: Street Art Documentary.

Knight has received many awards in his successful and highly decorated career, which include the Best Feature Film award for his documentary, The Art of Hustle: Street Art Documentary at the Oregon Documentary Film Festival in 2018 and the Best Director’s Award for his film, The Art of Hustle: Homeless Street Artist Documentary in 2019. His other achievements include the Spotlight Award at Red Hot Miami, Exceptional Community Leader Award (2020) at the Palm Springs Unified School District and the Best Local Visual Artist Award by CV Independent Readers’ Choice 2021-2022.

Through his work, Knight has set a benchmark for aspiring street artists and filmmakers. Artists like him have made many contributions in the field of street art, showing that if done with dedication and commitment, street art can become a source of inspiration and a reflection of our culture, our history and our lives on a whole.