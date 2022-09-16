Visous Eye & JPOPD1: multi genre sensations at their peak

Visous Eye has experienced all types of situations with the music game. From Jersey to New York to Florida, he has gained that street credibility many dream for. Facing many obstacles in life, he has managed to excel in the music industry to be a top notch artist, entrepreneur, and businessman that has proven success on what he lays his eyes on. Hitting the scene with his new hot single releasing soon titled: “REAL LIFE”,This record is shared by none other than Jpopd1; which also mixed and produced the single. These two sensational musicians are changing the game as they cater to english and Spanish genres. Their highly anticipated Spanish single titled: “CHAPIADORA” will also be available on all major platforms soon. Look out for these scorching artists as they change the aural landscape.

