Zinvo Watches Reinvent Classic Timepieces

Zinvo Watches has risen to the forefront of the watch industry with their innovative designs full of originality. Following the highly praised Rival UA timepiece which celebrated Ukraine freedom while donating to the humanitarian cause, Zinvo is keeping the momentum going with another new release, this time collaborating with the renowned American brand, Dodge.

Since its launch in 2014, Zinvo has collaborated with many different brands, resulting in unique and exquisite timepieces, but the most recent collaboration gives its iconic Blade model timepiece a bold refresh. The Zinvo x Dodge collaboration brings about the creation of the Blade x SRT Dodge model watch, making a joint effort to bring the legendary DNA of American muscle right to your wrist.

Known for their ability to reinvent classic timepieces, the Zinvo craftsmen have incorporated many references from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat into the watch's design, including the use of the same leather and seat belt webbing used in the interior of the vehicles. When we talk about technical details, the first thing to mention is that the case is made of 316L stainless steel, plated in matte black. Further, unique to the Zinvo Blade design is its one-second-spin turbine made of titanium and powered by the automatic Seiko movement. Knowing that the dial is the one that draws all eyes to a watch, the Zinvo craftsmen chose to get inspiration for its creation from the Hellcat's speedometer design. The result is a dial with the same font and the same shade of red illumination as its automobile counterpart with an added SRT logo printed on the sapphire crystal of the dial.

People who are passionate about watches and powerful cars can connect their two passions through this watch, a perfect way to express your passion for cars and the thrill a driver gets when all the horsepower of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is put to work. Bringing the edginess of the famous muscle car to the wrist with the already edgy blade watch represented a challenge to which the craftsmen from ZINVO managed to accomplish without any problems.

With a clear mission to provide high quality watches and service at a fair price, Zinvo continues to reinvent and reimagine the form that the wristwatch can take, priding themselves with a deep commitment to the craft they perform. Their craftsmen create so much more than just a product, they create a unique experience that achieves excellence through the care with which every aspect of their watches are treated.

Production of this model is limited to only five hundred pieces, so if you want to be one of the lucky five hundred who will be proud owners of the Blade x SRT Dodge in their collection, you have to visit the ZINVO website.