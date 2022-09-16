APM Monaco’s Emily in Paris Features Cements the Brand As a Part of Iconic TV Fashion History

While annual couture shows and seasonal runways may perhaps set the stage for major fashion publications and social media accounts to dictate upcoming fashion trends a la The Devil Wears Prada, perhaps there is no better benchmark for creating culturally iconic pieces of fashion than the film and television industries themselves.

It’s not the trendy color blue from two years ago or the once-fashionable skirt from last summer that stands the test of time in consumers' minds; its legendary fashion moments in the media, from Cher from Clueless’ signature yellow plaid schoolgirl set to Jennifer Garner’s multi-colored striped Versace dress from 13 Going on 30. This effect is best felt within the United States, which consumes the most television on average – 28 hours per week – in the world.

While style-centric shows like Sex and the City created a league of Carrie Bradshaw-inspired fashionistas back in the late 90s and early 2000s – perhaps taking a spin at her emblematic tulle intro number or the iconic newspaper dress – the modern-day generation has now too found their unforgettable pieces of fashion television history.

You’ll be hard pressed to not find a stylish Gen Zer or Millennial who hasn’t tried their hands at Euphoria-esque makeup trends, but perhaps the most iconic entry into the fashion television lexicon has been Emily in Paris, Netflix’s charming series starring Lily Collins that’s blended both American and French fashion into one visually-inspiring delight. This shouldn’t come as a shock to many, considering Emily in Paris boasts former Sex and the City leader Darren Starr on its team.

Lily Collins wearing Collection Meteorites in Emily in Paris



At the core of some of Emily in Paris’ most awe-inspiring outfits is APM Monaco, the notable fashion and luxury jewelry brand aptly named for its roots in Monaco. Adorning the ears and necks of some of the show’s most beloved characters, APM Monaco’s signature chic jewelry helped elevate the series’ stylish outfits to the next level of lust-worthy panache.

Ashley Park wearing Collection Meteorites and Festival in Emily in Paris



In the series’ second release, Monday Chen – the titular character’s endearing best friend – wears APM Monaco’s sophisticated Meteorites Collection in one of her most pivotal scenes of the season, adding an air of modern grace to Chen’s old Hollywood styling that pushed the look into iconic territory.

This isn’t the APM Monaco Meteorites Collection’s first brush with fame, however; the sparkling star-inspired jewels have been spotted glistening on the ears of Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni and brand ambassador Thylane Blondeau across red carpets around the world.

APM’s brand ambassadors Chiara Ferragni & Thylane Blondeau



APM Monaco’s Emily in Paris feature likely had the largest impact on the American consumer audience, considering their aforementioned elevated television consumption. First establishing a presence in the North American market in 2017, APM Monaco’s expanding presence in the area has certainly paid off, earning the brand a sky-high 40-50 percent customer return rate.

APM Boutique in Soho - 155 Spring Street, New York



With more seasons of Emily in Paris in the works and big brand plans to establish more brick-and-mortar locations across the United States and Canada, expect APM Monaco’s star in North America to only continue to rise in the years to come.