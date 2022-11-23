Why More Healthcare Businesses Should Open Up to Artificial Intelligence Adoption

Artificial intelligence is changing the technology landscape. This ground-breaking technology has shown promise in a wide range of sectors. The healthcare industry is no exception, and we are witnessing the immense potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in areas such as diagnosis, treatment protocol, surgery, administration, and many others.

What is artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence, in common parlance, refers to any task performed by a machine that was once thought to require human intelligence. We can divide artificial intelligence into narrow AI and general AI. Narrow AI, also known as Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI), refers to machines that can perform any defined and structured task far more efficiently than humans. General AI or Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) refers to machines that can think like humans because they can replicate the human brain's neural network.

There is a widespread use of ANI in the medical field, and if you want to know about the latest developments in this field, you can take any artificial intelligence in healthcare course from a reputed university.

In this blog, we have shared some fantastic advantages your healthcare business will gain if you use artificial intelligence (AI) in treatment and overall management.

Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Business

Here are some big advantages your healthcare business will gain from using AI for treatment plans and business management.

Diagnostic effectiveness is improved

Artificial intelligence can help doctors make more precise diagnoses in less time. A lack of adequate medical knowledge and a high volume of patients can both contribute to human error in healthcare. Artificial intelligence (AI) systems have the potential to predict and diagnose illnesses with greater speed and precision than human doctors. In a study done in 2017, for example, a deep-learning AI model did better than 11 human pathologists when it came to finding breast cancer. To know more about such amazing experiments done in the past and how you can try to replicate them in your healthcare business, you can take a medical artificial intelligence course from a reputed university and then apply it in your business.

A group of researchers at MIT have created a machine learning system that can make a choice on its own or recognise when it needs human guidance. They discovered that a human-AI hybrid model is eight percentage points more accurate than either could be on their own when dealing with problems like cardiomegaly. This study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) cannot fully replace people yet, but it could help people be more productive by working with them.

Overall corporate expenses are reduced

Improved efficiency in areas like diagnostics through AI may be achieved at a fraction of the initial cost. For example, if AI can look through millions of photos for signs of illness, it removes the need for people to do it by hand and the prohibitive cost of doing so. There is less of an overall demand for beds, less time spent on patients' wait lists, and fewer admissions because of the improved efficiency of care. According to Healthcare IT News, several departments will see considerable savings from AI automation. The top five, according to them, are:

● Robot-assisted surgery

● Virtual nursing assistants

● Administrative workflow assistance

● Fraud detection

● Dosage error reduction

Costs will be reduced further as AI develops to increase precision, reliability, and efficiency.

Improved medical treatment

The usual patient experience at a healthcare facility is one of crowding and chaos. An overwhelming majority of patients cite inadequate communication as the most negative aspect of their healthcare experience. By using AI, hospitals and clinics can quickly scan data, get reports, and direct patients to the right facilities and doctors.

Babylon, an interactive symptom checker app, is a fantastic illustration of how AI in medicine can enhance the experience for the patient. To deliver accurate, up-to-date medical advice, the system will ask questions, analyse the responses, and evaluate the patient's history and symptoms and potential risk factors.

Quickly and easily share data

The simple dissemination of data is another advantage of AI in healthcare. Compared to conventional medicine, AI can keep track of individual patients' data more quickly and accurately, freeing up medical professionals to focus on actual therapy. The key to realising the full promise of artificial intelligence and precision medicine is the speed with which computers can examine massive amounts of data.

Artificial intelligence can aid medical professionals in making sense of illness data to treat and manage the condition better. Examples include glucose monitoring systems like FreeStyle Libre, which enable patients to monitor their glucose levels in real-time and receive data to manage and discuss their progress with doctors or support teams.

The likelihood of contracting a disease may be estimated using data collected through wearable devices. The use of artificial intelligence in data collection, storage, and analysis can yield a wealth of game-changing knowledge in the healthcare sector.

More effective measures for preventing disease

AI's capacity to process enormous quantities of data, including medical records, behavioural profiles, and environmental factors, makes it a potentially game-changing tool for stopping pandemics like COVID-19.

Exact predictions of the spread of COVID-19 from Wuhan to Bangkok, Seoul, and Taipei were made using flight data and airline ticketing data by the Blue Dot outbreak intelligence platform. Similar AI-enabled solutions can aid physicians in preventing disease transmission by providing a prompt diagnosis upon patient admission. This allows for more efficient isolation and quarantine processes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can also examine billions of molecules for drug testing, shortening the research time from years to weeks. To rapidly produce vaccines and prevent sickness, researchers can study viral genomes with the help of AI.

AI-powered wearables are used increasingly to identify non-infectious diseases while monitoring the prevention of infectious ones. The gadget can read the user's vitals and recognise the warning signs of a medical emergency.

Conclusion

Even though there are obstacles to using AI in medicine, such as assuring high-quality data and developing in-house AI competence, its opportunities are enormous. To exploit the opportunities presented by AI, you can take an AI healthcare course from a reputable university.

There are several ways in which artificial intelligence might improve healthcare, including the speed and accuracy of diagnosis, the availability of relevant data, and the quality of preventative measures taken. Since AI is unquestionably the future of healthcare, the question is not whether to use it in medicine; the question is whether you can put off putting it into action.