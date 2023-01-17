6 Reasons a Business Degree Is Worth the Investment

In this competitive era, a college education is a must for a secure future. It helps you to polish your knowledge, expand the domains of your knowledge as well as attain financial independence. But getting into college is not the hard part; selecting what you want your college degree to be is. You can pursue a college degree in Arts, Engineering, Social Science, and many more.

Choosing a major is a challenge on its own. But, a business degree remains one of the best investments in this list of possible majors. It is likely to pay off your college loans and gain stability within a few years while landing you an exciting and fulfilling career.

How do you know which business degree and program is the right one?

No right or wrong exists when choosing a specialization. The skillsets that come along with a business degree are inventive. A bachelor’s in business and administration will empower your administrative skills. On the other hand, a bachelor’s in business and marketing will teach you product branding and advertising. Each major will allow you to nurture in some different area.

But what if you majored in a non-business field during your undergrad? Luckily, the business world is still wide open for you; you can pursue a master’s in business and make a fulfilling shift in your career.

Whether switching fields now or trying to upscale your business career, enrolling in an accredited master’s program to get the degree is a must, but joining an on-campus program can be challenging, tiring, and time-taking. So, you can look up “online MBA accreditation” and find an accredited online MBA program you can enroll in. It can give you an equally valuable and in-demand business degree with many conveniences by facilitating remote learning.

Let’s look at some reasons why you should enroll in a business program:

7 Reasons a business degree is worth the investment:

1. A better-starting salary

While starting salary is affected by various factors such as location and experience, the starting salary for business degree holders is more lucrative than for other majors. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual wage for business and financial occupations as of May 2020 was $72,250.

It is one of the highest-paying majors in which you will already be well-positioned to pay off your student loans and live a financially stable life.

2. Job security and professional credibility

Businesses are here to stay, and so is the demand for business degrees. Regardless of the economy or how well or poorly a company is doing, businesses need business majors to direct them in financial decisions. Hence, getting a business degree is one of the best investments you could make. With a business degree, you will have high job security. According to US BLS, jobs in this sector are projected to grow about 8 percent in the next decade.

3. Transferable skills

A business degree’s perks aren’t limited to financial gains; a business degree offers unique flexibility when it comes to the arsenal of skills. During an MBA degree, business degree majors are exposed to several circumstances that polish and develop new transferable skills, such as:

Teamwork

Leadership

Adaptability

Communication

All these skills help them stand out everywhere; the skillset of a business student can be put to use anywhere, making them an excellent investment for potential employers. Your academic abilities will help your employers consider you for more opportunities, whether you are searching for your first job or expanding your horizons. If your ambitions include working in consultancy, adding business to your educational background will pay off well in the long run.

4. Networking opportunities

One of the most significant advantages of studying business is the opportunity to create a strong network of connections. Networking allows you to find new jobs and build valuable relationships leading to joint ventures and lucrative contracts. Going for different internships while pursuing your business major will allow you to meet worthy people from whom you can extend your reach even across the networks they have made. Even as a business major, you will be closing deals or handling finances for various clients, thus, adding more people and their extended networks to your ever-growing network.

Business schools are a great place to plant a seed for your future success. Many programs consist of extensive career resource centers and alumni networks that can be used during and after your degree. You may find opportunities to secure internships and learn from people who were once in the same place as you.

5. Extended global reach

With a business degree, doors to international opportunities will unlock for you. Having a business degree will give you an edge in working on a global scale. Many enterprises are expanding across borders to diversify their assets. While it helps the companies grow, it can offer you a job where you can nourish your wanderlust and learn more about other cultures.

6. Competitive advantage

will also allow you to take a step and start your own business. With years of business study behind your back, creating a business and then running and growing it will be easy.

Final Thoughts

A business degree is strong enough to help you get a nine-to-five job in an organization with a handsome salary if that is what you are looking for. It can provide the best route for allowing you to work in a corporate office and become a financial analyst or an accountant. However, it does not only stop at this. Business degrees are also valuable outside the finance world. With efficient time management, decision-making abilities, and strong leadership skills, you can also make your way through other careers or leadership roles. The versatility of a business degree doesn’t stop at transferable skills either; you can start your own business with it!