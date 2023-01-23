Danny Sanz Australia’s No 1 Reggaeton Artist

Daniel ILIOSKI know as Danny Sanz previously DMinus is an artist producer, songwriter. from Bankstown, Sydney, Australia, he is the first and only reggaeton artist from Australia to be flown overseas to perform in the US and Colombia. He burst onto the scene and gained tremendous recognition locally for his song "Me Levanta" the first ever Reggaeton song made in Australia. His knack for infusing music with an urban sound has enabled him to open for some of Latin music’s biggest names, such as J Balvin, Ñejo y Dálmata, Nicky Jam, and Jowell y Randy, among others.

In 2013 his song La Rumba La Traigo Yo was launched with French label So Fresh.

As Danny Sanz prepares to drop his latest single, “Coco-Ya,” The single offers a glimpse into Danny’s broad portfolio of musical styles and features a fusion of elements that take listeners on a unique journey through the different sounds and rhythms he has created. There’s no doubt that Coco-Ya is sure to become a fan favorite and cement Danny Sanz’s place in the music industry.

Danny’s ability to create music that can connect with audiences from different backgrounds, cultures, and countries and truly transcended any language or cultural barriers which has allowed him to be able to establish a strong and meaningful connection with people around the world.

2018, Danny won HTV Music’s “Video of the Week,” and his music was featured on many TVN soap operas like “Un Diablo con Angel,” “El Camionero,” and “Morandé con Compañía.” These placements not only increased his fanbase but also served to expand the reach of his music and influence, reaching millions of viewers across Latin America. Furthermore, Danny has been able to leverage social media to increase the impact of his music. His creative use of platforms like Instagram and YouTube has given Danny the opportunity to share his music with a wide range of audiences around the world.

Danny’s obsession with producing high-quality music and his willingness to embrace the modern media landscape have been essential to his success. Even as a child, he had an uncanny ability to absorb musical influences from various genres, and it is this open-minded approach to his art that has made him a standout in the music industry. His creativity is evidenced by his willingness to experiment with different styles, blending them together in a way that allows him to create something entirely new and original. This sets a great example for aspiring musicians, and his legacy of inspiring music lovers to push the boundaries of what is possible in music will live on for generations.

In 2016 Danny performed in front of 100,000 thousand people on national Tv in Chile on the channel TVN for the New Year Celebration broadcasted to many countries which his performance was a complete success unfortunately his name was spelt wrong by the tv channel.

In 2017 he performed in el estadio nacional de Chile to a crowd of 60,000 people before the Teletón.

All in all, Danny Sanz has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Australia. His expansive portfolio of musical styles, including Reggaeton, Hip-Hop, R&B, Salsa, and Dance Hall, has made him a highly sought-after collaborator in the music industry, thereby paving the way for a successful career as an artist who is not only commercially talented but respected and admired by his peers as well.

