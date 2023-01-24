International plus size Beauty Queen and producer Jeimilly Ramos inspires women around the world.

Winning this crown, inspired many young women to follow in her footsteps and work very hard to achieve their dreams and goals in life.

"God gave you the opportunity to be perfect just the way you are, it doesn't matter if you are tall, short or skinny. You are still beautiful inside and out"

Jeimilly Ramos, born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, shows that plus size women can succeed in the world of beauty. She was crowned International Plus Size Queen on August 22nd in Orlando, Florida.

She has over 10 years of experience in the modeling industry having worked for several international brands and designers. She works professionally as an entrepreneur, model and producer of fashion and beauty events. Her goal is to continue growing in the world of entertainment and continue producing events worldwide.

Jeimilly revealed that at the age of 7 she discovered her passion for beauty pageants while watching Miss Universe for the first time. She knew she could share her story with thousands of women and inspire them to succeed.

The International beauty Queen’s message for women around the world is that they understand they are beautiful just the way they are. She wants to help them love their bodies regardless of size or complexion and give plus size models more representation in beauty pageants. She also shares content from her daily life through her social media connecting with fans around the world, with thousands of followers on her instagram profile @jeimillyramospr

She stands out for her great charisma, personality and beauty.

In the past, it was impossible for plus size models to participate in beauty pageants, since they had to meet a series of requirements and standards that did not represent all women.

Currently, thanks to inclusion and awareness, women like Jeimilly Ramos continue to show us that you can succeed in the world of beauty and in the professional field .