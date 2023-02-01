Spouse Visa Guide: Living in the U.S.

The process of obtaining a spouse visa can be complex and time-consuming, but it is possible to navigate it successfully with the right information and guidance. A spouse visa, also known as a K-3 visa, allows the spouse of a U.S. citizen to enter the country and live together while waiting for the processing of a permanent residence (green card) application. This guide will provide you with an overview of the eligibility requirements, application process, and life in the U.S. on a spouse visa, as well as resources to help you along the way. Whether you're just starting to consider a spouse visa or are well into the process, this guide will help you understand what to expect and how to make the most of your time in the U.S.

Eligibility for a Spouse Visa

Qualifying as a Spouse

To be eligible for a spouse visa, you must be legally married to a U.S. citizen. This means that the marriage must be recognized as valid under the laws of the place where the marriage took place and under U.S. immigration laws.

Proving the Marriage is Legitimate

In order to prove that the marriage is legitimate, the U.S. citizen spouse will need to file a Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative) with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and provide evidence of the marriage such as a marriage certificate, joint bank account, joint lease/mortgage, joint insurance policies, joint utility bills, joint tax returns, etc.

Meeting Financial Requirements

The U.S. citizen spouse must also prove that they can financially support the non-U.S. citizen spouse. This is done by submitting Form I-864 (Affidavit of Support) which demonstrates that the U.S. citizen has an income of at least 125% above the poverty level.

Health and Security Clearances

Both the U.S. citizen and the non-U.S. citizen spouse will need to undergo a medical examination, and the non-U.S. citizen spouse will also need to clear security and background checks.

Processing Times and Fees

The processing time for a spouse visa can vary depending on the workload of the USCIS and the U.S. Embassy or Consulate where the application is being processed. Additionally, there are various fees associated with the application process such as Form I-130, Form I-129F, medical examination, and fingerprinting. It is important to be aware of the processing times and fees before applying for a spouse visa.

Applying for a Spouse Visa

Gather Required Documents

Before applying for a spouse visa, the applicant must gather all the required documents such as proof of marriage, proof of financial support, and proof of the U.S. citizen spouse's status.

Completing Form I-130 - Form I-130, also known as the Petition for Alien Relative, is a crucial step in the spouse visa application process. It is used to establish the relationship between a U.S. citizen and a foreign national.

Interview Process

After Form I-130 is approved, the foreign national spouse will be scheduled for an interview at a U.S. embassy or consulate. The interview will be conducted by a consular officer who will assess the genuineness of the marriage and the foreign national's qualifications for the visa.

Waiting for a Decision

After the interview, the foreign national spouse will have to wait for a decision on their visa application. The processing time for a spouse visa can vary depending on the workload of the U.S. embassy or consulate.

Appeal and Waivers

If the foreign national spouse's visa application is denied, they may be able to appeal the decision or request a waiver. This will depend on the specific circumstances of the case.

Living in the U.S. on a Spouse Visa

Once the foreign national spouse has been granted a spouse visa, they can move to the U.S. and live with their U.S. citizen spouse. They will be required to apply for a green card and maintain legal status while living in the U.S. Note that the Spouse of the US citizen will also be able to work and study in the U.S. once they enter the country with the visa.

Work and Travel Restrictions

Spouses on a spouse visa are typically able to work and travel in the U.S. However, there may be some restrictions on their ability to work depending on the type of visa they have, and they will need to maintain valid visa status in order to continue working. They also need to check if they need any additional authorization or permits to work in certain fields.

Maintaining Legal Status

To maintain legal status in the U.S., spouses on a spouse visa must comply with all the terms and conditions of their visa, including any work or travel restrictions. They will also need to renew their visa or apply for a green card if they are eligible to do so.

Applying for Permanent Residence

After living in the U.S. for a certain period of time, spouses on a spouse visa may be eligible to apply for permanent residence, also known as a green card. This will allow them to live and work in the U.S. permanently.

Bringing Children and Other Family Members

Spouses on a spouse visa may be able to bring their children and other family members to the U.S. through a process known as "follow to join" or "derivative status". However, the process can be complex and it's important to seek legal advice and understand the requirements.

Resources for Spouses Living in the U.S.

There are many resources available to help spouses living in the U.S. on a spouse visa. They can seek help from immigration attorneys, community organizations, and government agencies. They can also reach out to support groups and other organizations that assist individuals in similar situations.

In conclusion, living in the U.S. on a spouse visa can be a complex process with many requirements to follow. It's important to understand the application process and the requirements for maintaining legal status. Spouses on a spouse visa must comply with all the terms and conditions of their visa, including any work or travel restrictions. They will also need to renew their visa or apply for a green card if they are eligible to do so. Additionally, they may be able to bring their children and other family members to the U.S. through a process known as "follow to join" or "derivative status". There are many resources available to help spouses living in the U.S. on a spouse visa such as immigration attorneys, community organizations, and government agencies. It's important to seek help and stay informed throughout the process to ensure a smooth transition to life in the U.S.