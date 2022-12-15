Technological advancements have rapidly changed how we interact with the world. Playing video games is no longer a solitary experience; mobile devices have made gaming accessible to billions worldwide. Instead of plugging a console into a TV or logging onto a computer, people pull out their smartphone or tablet when they want to play their favorite titles.

Online games have transformed gaming into a social experience, with players connecting with people around the world to play games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Minecraft, and PUBG. With all that in mind, we've compiled this list of how technology is changing gaming.

Play Your Favorite Games Anywhere

Fans of games like poker, roulette, and blackjack often had to organize a game night with friends or travel to brick-and-mortar casinos to play their favorite games. Technology has changed all of that.

Today, people can play these games on a mobile device or computer from the comfort of their homes. A lot has changed to keep up with this quickly evolving landscape with poker legal in US, depending on the state.

That's not all; for those who enjoy playing multiplayer games like Mario Kart, it's easy to connect and play with friends across the country or the world using the portable Nintendo Switch or by playing Mario Kart Tour on a mobile device. Allowing people to take their favorite games with them on the go is one of the most significant ways technology has changed gaming.

Hyperreality

IPhoto Gamers got their first taste of hyperreality when Pokémon Go was released on mobile devices worldwide in 2016. The augmented reality game took the world by storm, with people from every walk of life competing to capture the adorable when they appeared in their area.

Pokémon Go only gave us a taste of what the future holds. As game developers increasingly focus on these technologies, they're testing ways to create gaming experiences that mix virtual and physical reality.

High-Definition Graphics

At the turn of the century, video game graphics took a giant leap, leaving behind the low-resolution games of the 1990s. 3D graphics transformed video games in the early 2000s, stunning players worldwide with their realism.

Although these games wouldn't impress today's gamers, at the time, they were revolutionary. We're witnessing a similar transformation today, with video game graphics becoming so realistic they're beginning to blur the line between fiction and reality.

Anyone who's played FIFA 23 can attest to the fact that the online game features lifelike characters and the graphics are so good it almost looks like a live soccer match.

Cloud-Based Gaming

Cloud-based gaming allows gamers to play the best games without buying a gaming PC, Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, or other costly devices. Instead, everything is stored online, eliminating the need to invest in expensive equipment or worry about downloading huge files because everything is saved to the cloud.

Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, PlayStation now, GeForce Now, GameFly Streaming, and Playcast Media are some of the most popular cloud-based gaming services, allowing gamers to play the latest titles remotely.