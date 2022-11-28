How LA Progressive Started

Fast forward 15 years, our joyful work on the LA Progressive has created a vibrant daily publication covering all manner of progressive causes and developments

Early on in our 20-year relationship, we produced “The Northeast Democrat,” an award-winning monthly newsletter for the Northeast Democratic Club that served our community in Los Angeles.

Initially, it was a standard publication like ones both of us had produced earlier in our lives, which we printed, folded, and mailed out to several hundred fellow club members.

That experience taught us at least two things: we shared a deep, lifelong interest in promoting social and racial justice, and we loved working together.

Sharon had thrown herself into fighting for racial justice through a black political action committee in the San Fernando Valley and Dick had spent two decades supporting homeless alcoholics and drug addicts in the South Bay.

And our complementary personalities brought us great joy when working together on that newsletter: Dick impulsiveness drove him to work on one thing after another, while Sharon’s deeply reflective nature pushed her to track down every last detail.

Then, Sharon found resources to put “The Northeast Democrat” online, with Sharon learning how to program the site while Dick gathered and edited articles from the club members and others in the community.

Several months in, we were thrilled to see that our website had one thousand visitors in a single month. Would wonders never cease!

It was a very short step from publishing a website for a political club to saying—hey, wait a minute—we could publish one ourselves, freed from toeing the line imposed by the Democratic Party.

Every week, we publish dozens of insightful articles from leading progressive thinkers and local activists. Now, recently, we have begun working harder to provide our audience with video broadcasts as well.

And now, we have begun planning to continue our Left Coast Forum, which the pandemic kicked to the curb for a couple of years.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on the LA Progressive and what you think we could do better.