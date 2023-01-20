Did the L.A. Times Just Strike Again?

For as long as I’ve been reading the Los Angeles Times, they have been a frenemy to Black L.A. — and the worse kind at that. One that, as of late, purports to sincerely want to tell the story of the Black experience in Los Angeles but always seems to fall short of actually doing that.

The latest insult hurled by the Times onto Black people is the use of a photo that was taken after a press conference on Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles at city hall.

In the photo, you see Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Dr. Melina Abdullah seemingly in a confrontation with a white woman.

The photo was used for the online version of an article entitled “Man’s death after tasing reignites debate over LAPD’s role in traffic enforcement” and the print version of an article entitled “Death reignites debate about role of LAPD.”

Yes, that’s me in the background in the white coat, so I can speak with some authority about what actually happened versus what the Times would have you believe happened.

On Tuesday, family members of Keenan Anderson, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, and various elected officials gathered to speak to the media about the role of the LAPD in traffic enforcement in the wake of Anderson’s death.

A 31-year-old father and teacher, Anderson, died after a confrontation with LAPD officers in Venice on Jan. 3. Anderson was tased repeatedly and restrained by officers and later went into cardiac arrest and died. The precipitating incident was a minor traffic collision.

Back to the photo.

To begin, this white woman and her cult like to follow Black people in their grief, espousing their aggressive brand of communism. They’re on some “yeah, those Black and Brown men were killed by the police, but we know what’s best for your community, and that’s for you to take the lead of the Revolutionary Communist Party” type of bullshit. They’re a lot like Westboro Baptist Church, except instead of focusing on the gay community, they are fixated on Black and Brown people.

That woman

Well, she fucked around and was just about to find out after Tuesday’s press conference.

The expression on my face in that photo was one that said I was either going to join in or stand by and be completely supportive of the forthcoming ass-kicking she was about to receive. I hadn’t decided at that moment yet, but either way, I was there for it.

This all happened at the end of a 25-minute press conference when she purposefully and expertly timed her interference.

It was a 60-second altercation.

But do you think the Times used a photo that more accurately told the story about what happened?

No.

Using a photo with Melina Abdullah in it, especially when so many different people jumped in that woman’s face, was as intentional as it is misleading and exploitative.

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors having words with that woman.

It’s also the reason why I received text messages from people today asking why Melina is fighting with people. I am not Melina’s keeper or spokesperson, but I am a person who witnessed what happened, and that photo doesn’t tell the truth. That photo was used as clickbait and to change the narrative of what happened and, in my opinion, to try and damage the reputation of Abdullah and Black Lives Matter. To add injury to insult, it also feeds into the angry Black woman trope. Remember what I said in the beginning about frenemy?

By using that photo, all the Times did was help that woman achieve exactly what she set out to do — exploit and co-opt the conversation around Anderson’s death to chastise Black people for not following the lead of her cult.

Clickbait at its finest but also just completely misleading to the reader.

There were so many other photos that the Times could have used. I know because I watched their photographers take them. Photos of Anderson’s sister, fiance, cousins, the various elected officials, and members of Black Lives Matter who had all assembled to support the family.

The actual press conference.

I should’ve known this was going to be the result when both of the photographers from the Times were more fascinated with that woman than the reason folks were actually gathered — asking me to explain to them what the conflict was all about. Which I did not.

This is just another example of how the Times continues to get it wrong when it comes to reporting on most things relating to Black people. It has to be called out for what it is, and we need to push back on the narrative that they are feeding their white readers about us.

The Times owes the family of Keenan Anderson and everyone else who participated in that press conference Tuesday an apology, and they need to correct the photo attached to the story and use one that more accurately depicts what took place.

My feeling is, if they’re going to tell our story, get it right, or don’t tell it at all.

Jasmyne Cannick