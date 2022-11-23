Skip to main content

What Chorus Girls Do Backstage

“According to the Chorus” put us in mind of experiences of living through the AIDS epidemic that gripped the nation in the 1980s.

This past weekend, the three of us attended a matinee performance of According to the Chorus at North Hollywood’s Road Theatre, prompted by Eric A. Gordon’s detailed and fascinating review, “According to the Chorus—A Slice of Broadway Working Life.”

In brief, the fast-paced, one-act play features a half dozen chorus girls jammed together in a basement “fast change” room to strip out of one costume and slip into a new ones so they can race back upstairs to the stage again.

Assisting them are two “dressers,” experienced Broadway hands who shoulder most of the thankless task of that costume stripping and slipping, all the while taking all manner of guff from the high-spirited hoofers.

Jacqueline Misaye, Samantha Tan and Amy Tolsky / Photo: Elizabeth Kimball

Jacqueline Misaye, Samantha Tan and Amy Tolsky / Photo: Elizabeth Kimball

Joining the dressers early on is KJ, fresh from a much more genteel, slower-paced opera changing room, who, as you might expect for a newcomer, is subject to abuse from the dancers, the dressers, the stage manager—everyone.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ninety minutes of rapid-fire dialogue follows as the dancers and dressers wrestle with the rigors of a show that may soon be closing, while dealing with whatever private lives they can have around their demanding careers. It’s not to be missed. You should see it.

But the play takes place in the 1980s on Broadway, an epicenter of the AIDS epidemic sweeping across then the gay community. At times, the chorus girls pause their patter to acknowledge that one male member or another of the show has sickened and died—at a time long before any kind of cure had been founded.

Our conversation includes our reflections on the play itself—how all three of us enjoyed the never-miss-a-beat interplay between the cast members—but then hones in on our memories of where we were during that horrible period, how we were touched, who we knew, and how the younger one of us came to learn about it.

According to the Chorus runs through December 11 with performances Fri. and Sat. at 8 p.m. and Sun. at 2 p.m. The Road Theatre is located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony at 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood 91601. Sunday performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets visit www.roadtheatre.org or call (818) 761-8838.

We hope you’ll enjoy our discussion and take time to add your thoughts in the comment section below.

Tags
terms:
Hiv Aids EpidemicRoad TheatrebroadwayAccording To The Chorushiv

RECOMMENDED STORIES

according-to-the-chorus-7
Play
The Media

What Chorus Girls Do Backstage

Artificial Intelligence
Spotlight

Why More Healthcare Businesses Should Open Up to Artificial Intelligence Adoption

COP27 27th Climate Change Conference
Climate Change

COP27 27th Climate Change Conference

Why The U.S. is Uncommitted to the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child
Human Rights

Why The U.S. is Uncommitted to the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child

Election Denier Kari Lake Needed More than Cash to Win
Elections in the United States

Election Denier Kari Lake Needed More than Cash to Win

pit latinx and black workers against each other
Labor

Do SoCal Bosses Pit Latinx and Black Workers Against Each Other?

student debt 12077 full
Education Reform

Supreme Court Now Handling Biden Student Debt Relief Program

Organized Labor Delivers Quality Healthcare
Labor

Organized Labor Delivers Quality Healthcare