Skip to main content

German Panzers in Ukraine: What Could Possibly To Wrong?

In “MechWar ‘23,” it’s now possible that German- and British-made tanks, crewed by Ukrainians, will face their Soviet/Russian counterparts in heated combat.
f43011f5-16f8-4769-94fd-52e4de1e74f2_464x600

The U.S. and Germany are currently discussing sending German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. This is in addition to British Challenger 2 tanks. These weapons are needed so that Ukraine can take the offensive and evict Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration.

Who knew that Cold War-era German Panzers would possibly meet their Soviet counterparts in a clash of armor featuring Ukraine against Russia? I don’t think anyone predicted that scenario forty years ago.

In fact, as a teenager in the 1970s, I played war games such as “MechWar ‘77,” which envisioned a massive Soviet armored thrust into West Germany countered by NATO armored forces consisting primarily of German and U.S. tanks. You know, the good old days.

In “MechWar ‘23,” it’s now possible that German- and British-made tanks, crewed by Ukrainians, will face their Soviet/Russian counterparts in heated combat. The Germans, considering the legacy of Panzers in Russian and Ukrainian territory in World War II, are understandably reluctant to send tanks to Ukraine to kill Russians. The historical echoes here are more than faintly disturbing.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

As the U.S. and NATO keep sending heavier and more powerful offensive weaponry to Ukraine, the dangers of escalation continue to creep upwards. So too do the ambitions of those involved. What started in the West as an allegedly limited effort to help Ukraine defend its soil against Russian attacks is rapidly becoming a full-fledged war to roll back Russian forces not only in Ukraine but also in the Crimea.

Again, what could possibly go wrong in MechWar ‘23?

Tags
terms:
russiaUkraine Wargermany

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Right-Wing Freedom Caucus Brings More Democracy to US House
Democracy

Right-Wing Freedom Caucus Brings More Democracy to US House

Tax the Wealthy 75% and Do It Now
Economic Equality

Tax the Wealthy 75% and Do It Now

Bane of Progressive Activism
Progressive Issues

The Four D’s: Bane of Progressive Activism

ExxonMobil’s Endless Climate Lie
Climate Change

ExxonMobil’s Endless Climate Lie

f43011f5-16f8-4769-94fd-52e4de1e74f2_464x600
War and Peace

German Panzers in Ukraine: What Could Possibly To Wrong?

artificial intelligence
Tech Tips

What Will Stop AI's March as Ideal of Regulation Wanes

The-Slavophile-Russian-Cosmists
Progressive Issues

Slavophile Russian Cosmists: Reds, Scientists and Mystics

rage against the war 1206
War and Peace

February 19, New Anti-Interventionist Coalition to March to White House from Washington Monument